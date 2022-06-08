There was a hot streak in the mid-2000s of penguin movies. Starting with the one-two punch of Madagascar and March of the Penguins in the summer of 2005, people were suddenly enamored with those black-and-white birds living at the South Pole. Of course, like so many cinematic trends, it was over in a relatively quick period of time, with audiences soon moving on to new fads like talking chipmunks and digital 3D. But before the modern resurgence of penguins came to a close, Surf’s Up, a movie about surfing penguins, graced movie theaters. Though it came in under expectations at the box office, Surf’s Up is a movie deserving of more recognition than just being a footnote in the history of 21st-century penguin cinema.

For the uninitiated wondering if Surf’s Up is just a Happy Feet clone, the film immediately puts those concerns to rest by establishing itself as a mockumentary. As per usual for 2000s kid’s movies, Surf’s Up is taking a cue from This is Spinal Tap and Drop Dead Gorgeous by acting like everything unfolding on-screen is being captured by a documentary crew. This method of filming is used to tell the story of Cody Maverick (Shia LeBeouf), a teenage penguin with hopes and dreams of being a great surfer. However, living in a frozen wasteland, he doesn’t have much of a shot at making those ambitions a reality.

But an opportunity to participate in a surfing competition on the sunny tropical shores of Pen-Gu Island means that Maverick has his shot. Plus, he’s managed to stumble onto a potential coach in the form of Big Z (Jeff Bridges), a penguin surfing legend that went missing years earlier. The plot for Surf’s Up is nothing extraordinarily unique. Certain characters, like Chicken Joe (Jon Heder), fit right into the archetypes you’d expect to find in any American animated kid's movie. But those familiar tendencies are used as a template for more daring storytelling and filmmaking choices, including the mockumentary filming style.

Though it gets dropped for a handful of larger set pieces, Surf’s Up largely commits to emulating a documentary style of shooting within this penguin-populated world. This affords lots of fun opportunities for unique bursts of comedy that you couldn’t do in a traditional animated feature, including cameras getting knocked over, mics slipping into the frame, or direct interviews with the fictional characters. The latter element proves especially amusing in a standout scene where adversarial surfer Tank (Diedrich Bader) shows off his various trophies and their names to the camera crew.

The decision to capture Surf’s Up like it’s an organic story unfolding before the eyes of both audiences and a camera crew also informs the film’s memorable collection of voice work. The actors assembled here imbue talking penguins, otters, and chickens with a more naturalistic way of speaking that maintain little hiccups and imperfections in their dialogue deliveries. Even better, the performers chosen for the various roles both fit this unique style of dialogue and are fun in their own right. Bader especially lends a unique layer of confident machismo to make sure that Tank doesn’t just become a generic iteration of a sports movie rival.

The actor to really thrive within these confines, though, is Jeff Bridges, who puts on a lackadaisical demeanor to portray a penguin surfer whose best days are far behind him. His experience in comedies like The Big Lebowski means that it’s a walk in the park for Bridges to wring humor out of comedic lines through the incidental nature of his line deliveries. More supporting but no less enjoyable examples of actors delivering strong voice work while channeling realistic vocal tics in Surf’s Up include an enjoyable Mario Cantone as a motormouth shorebird.

Surf’s Up also managed to stand out thanks to one critical detail that cemented its unique identity compared to other penguin-centric films. By setting the story in a tropical environment, it was impossible to confuse Surf’s Up with the likes of Happy Feet or March of the Penguins. Plus, despite being told through the “grounded” means of a mockumentary format, putting these critters in a sunny environment makes Surf’s Up the kind of story that could only be accomplished through animation. Whereas Happy Feet strove for realism in its character designs, Surf’s Up embraced cartoony designs and a juxtaposition of sandy beaches and penguins, both of which leave reality far behind.

Speaking of visuals, Surf’s Up especially deserves more recognition for its groundbreaking animation and filming techniques. To properly realize handheld camerawork within the confines of an entirely animated world, Surf’s Up was often filmed through a means that the directors described as “motion-capture for the camera.” Animators and a layout team had to create a whole 360-degree digital world for the penguin characters to inhabit, rather than just the items that would be in a given shot. Once this expansive terrain had been established, the crew of Surf’s Up could grab a camcorder or any other type of camera and capture these computer-generated entities in real-time. Wherever they pointed their camera, you would see the fictional worlds the animation team had conjured up.

As put by co-director Ash Brannon, “You look through the viewfinder and when you’re on a beach with penguins.” Through this, camera operators in the real world could capture wacky birds and surfing competitions with all the imperfections that often define documentary filmmaking. This style of filming isn’t uncommon today, what with shows like The Mandalorian filmed against fully visible and alive computer-generated backgrounds, or movies like The Lion King filmed entirely in virtual spaces. But for a computer-animated title from 2007, this was a groundbreaking step forward for what kind of camerawork could be accomplished in mainstream American animation. The future of digital filmmaking was vibrantly alive in Surf’s Up, an achievement that all on its own means the feature deserves more recognition.

Back in the mid-2000s, it would be understandable for average moviegoers who only saw Surf’s Up through billboards or 15-second commercials to dismiss the movie as just another attempt to wring some more money out of the penguin craze sweeping pop culture. However, 15 years after its release, it’s more apparent than ever why Surf’s Up is something special that deserves greater recognition for what it accomplished, especially from a technological perspective. Grab your surfboard and catch a great wave of entertaining cinema with Surf’s Up.