A month ago, Apple TV+ released a trailer and poster for Surfside Girls, a feel-good adventure series that is set to premiere this Friday. Today, the streamer shared an exclusive clip with Collider that showcases the dynamics between two very different characters. A clever girl and a ghost that’s desperately trying not to be intangible anymore. The series centers around two friends who decide to go on a treasure hunt and end up in contact with a lot more fantastic discoveries than they could have imagined.

The clip underscores that Surfside Girls is a family adventure that leans on easy and harmless humor to make children and adults laugh. As the trailer revealed, Jade (Miya Cech) and Sam’s (YaYa Gosselin) quest will lead them to find not only a lost treasure, but a friendly ghost that really wants to help them but keeps going through solid stuff. Just when he decides he’ll stay out of the way, however, Santi (Spencer Hermes-Rebello) has a surprising development and is suddenly able to touch things.

And not only that, the sudden change in Santi’s relationship with solid materials prompts a discovery by Jade. Since the little girl is hellbent in finding a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts, she gets excited when the liquid next to the unquestionable ghost changes color — this suggests there is chemistry involved in Santi being able to grab a giant shell, and a breakthrough might be coming.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'The Bad Guys' Comes to Peacock Along With 2023 Children's Programming Slate

Surfside Girls is based on the popular IDW graphic novel series of the same name from author Kim Dwinell. WGA Award winner May Chan (American Girl: Corinne Tan, The Astronauts) serves as showrunner. She also writes, executive produces, and co-develops the adaptation alongside Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (The Shannara Chronicles, What's Up Warthogs!). The first two episodes of the series are directed and executive produced by America Young (Roswell, New Mexico, Legacies).

Apple TV+ premieres Surfside Girls on August 19. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

Check out the official synopsis for the series here: