Apple TV+ shared the new trailer for the upcoming series Surfside Girls, a show for the whole family about two best friends who investigate supernatural happenings in their small California beach town. This teaser shows the girls caught up in a mystery involving some cursed treasure, pirate ghosts, and an ancient evil that must be stopped at all costs. Along the way, they combine their individual strengths of logic and imagination to find the solution that will save Surfside. The breezy summer series premieres on the streamer on August 19.

The footage starts off with a little introduction to best friends Sam (YaYa Gosselin) and Jade (Miya Cech) and their sleepy little hometown of Surfside. Based alongside the coast, Surfside is an idyllic setting for summer fun, particularly surfing which both girls take part in. One day, while sitting along the coast, they spot a gold coin in the sand that washed up on the shore. From the discovery of the coin onward, things start going bump in the town. Lights start flickering, residents become uneasy, and a new cave opens up for the girls to explore with a pirate ghost inside. Their new spirit friend Remy (Spencer Hermes-Rebello) explains that the treasure is, indeed, cursed and an ancient evil will be unleashed if they can't get to the bottom of it.

Despite all of its intrigue, secret rooms behind bookcases, ancient symbols, and ships full of pirate ghosts, the general vibe of the show is summer fun. The girls meet new friends along the way and have fun finding clues that bring them closer to solving the mystery. More than anything, it centers on the relationship between the two very different main characters and their friendship that carries them through the supernatural happenings that plague Surfside.

Surfside Girls is based on the popular IDW graphic novel series of the same name from author Kim Dwinell. WGA Award winner May Chan (American Girl: Corinne Tan, The Astronauts) serves as showrunner and wrote, executive produced, and co-developed the adaptation alongside Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (The Shannara Chronicles, What's Up Warthogs!). The first two episodes of the series will be directed and executive produced by America Young (Roswell, New Mexico, Legacies). Paul Stupin (Switched at Birth, Dawson's Creek), Lydia Antonini (Locke & Key, Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn), and IDW's Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom also executive produced the series.

The live-action series joins a growing catalog of family content at Apple TV+ and is part of their slate of new series for the summer months. It follows series like Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero's Hello Jack! The Kindness Show, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock from the Jim Henson Company, and the massive slate of Peanuts specials and series.

Surfside Girls premieres on Apple TV+ on August 19. Check out the trailer and poster below: