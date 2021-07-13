FilmRise has just dropped a new trailer for the festival darling Surge, starring Ben Whishaw. The frenetic thriller hailing from Britain had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where Whishaw took home the Special Jury Award for his leading role. Surge tells the story of an unhappy man with a mundane life who one day decides to live an exciting yet extremely dangerous new existence. The film will premiere in theaters and on-demand on September 24th. Aneil Karia directed the film from a screenplay by Rita Kalnejais and Rupert Jones.

The new trailer sets the mood of the film as dark and feverish yet also rather poignant. It begins with Joseph (Whishaw) working a miserable job at an airport, then going home and eating dinner with his mother who tells him he swallows too loudly. After the monotony of his life causes him to reach a breaking point, Joseph robs a bank and flees with the money. The rest of the trailer is a fast-paced montage of sorts showcasing Joseph on his newfound life of crime. On this intense journey, it seems like Joseph will meet a girl, get into a brutal fistfight, and go dancing at a nightclub.

Leading man Whishaw is perhaps best known for his work in polarizing indies such as Perfume: The Story of a Murderer and The Lobster, as well as appearing in several James Bond films as Q. In addition to Whishaw, Surge also stars Ellie Haddington, Ian Gelder, and Jasmine Jobson. Surge is director Karia's debut feature, but he previously helmed the award-winning short The Long Goodbye starring Riz Ahmed, as well as several episodes of the acclaimed British TV series, Top Boy. Surge has already received a lot of positive buzz and currently sits at a fresh rating of 77 percent over at Rotten Tomatoes.

It's currently not clear how wide Surge's theatrical release will be, but audiences will be able to catch the film on VOD as well on September 24. Check out the new official trailer and synopsis below:

Joseph (Ben Whishaw, PERFUME: THE STORY OF A MURDERER, the upcoming James Bond film NO TIME TO DIE) is trapped in a soulless job, living a life devoid of emotion and meaning. After an impulsive act of rebellion, Joseph unleashes a wilder version of himself. He is propelled on a reckless journey through London, ultimately experiencing what it feels like to be alive.

