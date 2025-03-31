Survivor: Vanuatu premiered during one of the show’s hottest periods on the air in 2004, but behind the scenes, a lesser-known story unfolded that added a twist to the reality show’s history. Despite the drama that ensued throughout season 9, a more personal story emerged between long-time host Jeff Probst and contestant Julie Berry, who forged a relationship during filming. Berry outlasted her tribemates until the final five when she was eventually voted out on day 36, but her relationship with Probst would continue long after the season concluded, with the couple dating for almost four years. The celebrity relationship marked an unexpected chapter in Survivor's history, but also had a serious effect on Probst’s personal and professional life.

Jeff Probst Claims he was 'In Love' with Julie Berry

Image via Men's Health

In August 2004, Probst and Berry's romance, which remained largely private during the airing of the season, made headlines after the show because of the duo having a 19-year age difference between them, with Probst being 42 and Berry being 23 years old at the time. Although many questioned if Probst had begun dating Berry during her time in the South Pacific on season 9, the long-time host claims that they didn't start dating until filming had wrapped. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2004, Probst revealed that he had reached out to Berry that December, and explained that all uncertainty about the relationship was removed once he began interacting with Berry more often. By the time the reunion for Survivor: Vanuatu occurred, Probst and Berry were already a couple. "Once we started spending some time together, I didn't have any doubt ... all the questions about how you meet and any potential obstacles, they fade away like an old dry leaf." Probst also expressed that "nobody is more surprised" than himself to be in a relationship with a contestant, especially because he was the host of the show.

However, he did admit to PEOPLE that he loved Berry, and explained how certain he was about their romance. "I'm in love. I'm with her. I'm with her family, and there ain't no turning back. When you find it, you know and now I get it." Despite Probst's confidence in 2004 that he had found "the one," the couple would eventually break up after a lengthy relationship together, and Survivor is partially to blame for it.

Did Jeff Probst Love 'Survivor' More Than Julie Berry?