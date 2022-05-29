Musicals have been a defining genre since the Golden Age of Hollywood, with the first motion picture containing synchronized sound being The Jazz Singer, a musical drama film released in 1927 (albeit, it has aged rather poorly in its handling of race). Many audiences adore the genre for its catchy tunes and witty lyrics, a form of fantastical escapism from mundane, everyday life. Whereas others bear a distaste towards the genre, deeming it unrealistic and its increasingly hackneyed themes do not help mitigate the issue.

Casting aside the divisive musical genre, there are many moments in cinema where someone breaks into a song when everyone's least expecting, ultimately becoming a timeless classic.

'Dark City' (1998)

A successful revision of the film noir genre, Dark City has created one of cinema's most extraordinary post-modernity landscapes. The 1998 science-fiction neo-noir follows an amnesiac man (Rufus Sewell) framed for murder, a ghoulish Kafka-esque homage with a hint of Old Hollywood romanticism, the latter which is consolidated by the stunning introduction of Jennifer Connelly offering her melancholic version of Dean Martin's "Sway."

Although the theatrical release opted for English singer Anita Kelsey's dubbed singing voice, fans of Connelly can still hear the actress's beautiful singing voice in the director's cut.

'Anchorman' (2004)

One of the best ensemble comedy films of the decade, Anchorman puts audiences of various generations in stitches while providing some of the Internet's best memes and gifs.

When the main character Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) has trouble describing his affections for his female counterpart and fellow newscaster, he decides to sing Starland Vocal Band's "Afternoon Delight" alongside his equally inexperienced all-male news team to express his exhilaration. Burgundy's love anthem has since set a high bar for anyone intending to convey their happiness in being in a romantic relationship.

'We're The Millers' (2013)

We're The Millers is a road-trip comedy about a fake family assembled by a small-time pot dealer to smuggle drugs across the Mexican border. Despite the film boasting many talented and prominent actors like Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, and Emma Roberts, it was then breakout star Will Poulter who stole the spotlight with his impressive rapping skills.

Playing the role of a socially awkward teenager, Poulter not only amuses audiences by him locking lips with both Aniston and Roberts in an embarrassing kissing lesson, but his breathtaking rendition of TLC's "Waterfalls" also takes fans down nostalgic memory lane.

'Breakfast At Tiffany's' (1961)

Speaking of nostalgia, the Golden Age of Hollywood has generated innumerable star personas that have become pop culture legends. One of them is a fashion icon and the epitome of grace, with roles ranging from cinema's beloved runaway princess to free-spirited American hostess — Audrey Hepburn.

Breakfast At Tiffany's sees Hepburn's finest acting. The imagery of her playing the ukulele while sitting idly by the window, singing the amorous original song "Moon River," has become one of cinema's most beautiful and emblematic moments. According to the biography Enchantment: The Life of Audrey Hepburn, Hollywood executives intended to have the ballad removed from the film, and it's all thanks to Hepburn for insisting on keeping it.

'The Mask' (1994)

Anyone can argue all they want about the funniest Jim Carrey performance, but The Mask sees Carrey flexing his comedic antics and putting his singing and dancing abilities to the test.

Playing the mean and green troublemaker with cartoonish misdemeanors, Carrey as The Mask not only charmed everyone with his effortless dancing skills. Armed with just his maracas, The Mask's smooth singing pipes even hypnotize the entire police force to go chick-chicky boom and join him in performing Desi Arnaz's "Cuban Pete."

'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Fans of the cinematic mastermind Stanley Kubrick are familiar with the director's eccentricities regarding movie-making. From excessive repeated takes to instructing the entire cast of The Shining to alienate actress Shelley Duvall as a method of preparing for her role.

For A Clockwork Orange, his target shifts to one of Hollywood's enigmatic stars Gene Kelly, specifically his song "Singing in the Rain." The classic song is utilized in the 1971 dystopian crime film during its violent sexual assault scene, casting a baleful veil over the otherwise cheerful tune about requited love.

'Blue Velvet' (1986)

As beguiling as Isabella Rossellini's sorrowful performance of Bobby Vinton's "Blue Velvet," it is an impassioned Roy Orbinson ballad that fully solidifies David Lynch's status as the Master of Surrealism.

Blue Velvet is a haunting movie about the dreary darkness lingering underneath the serene American dream of suburban houses with white picket fences, with dangerous criminals like Dennis Hopper's Frank Booth with his sadomasochistic tendencies and Oedipus complex. But even a threatening presence like Frank is reduced to a crying baby during Dean Stockwell's impromptu lip-syncing to Orbinson's "In Dreams," reminding him of the innocence he had long lost.

'The Taste of Tea' (2004)

Japan's quirky reinterpretation of Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander (1982), The Taste of Tea centers around a family in the rural Tochigi prefecture. It is essentially about the simple pleasures of life and the eccentricities of growing up.

It's not a conventional film, to say the least. The mystical family features a range of peculiar phenomena, from the daughter constantly being followed by a giant version of herself to one of the bewildering anthems known simply as "The Mountain Song," which is reckoned to make anyone's brain melt when listening on a loop.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Frankie Valli's classic anthem "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" is frequently referenced in cinema and pop culture in general. However, the virality of the song is best exemplified in the 1999 teenage romantic comedy.

In his Hollywood breakthrough performance, Heath Ledger's charming bad-boy character in 10 Things I Hate About You sees the late actor crashing a soccer practice to declare his adoration for his love interest in '70s musical fashion. A performance that can easily become cringe-worthy, the scene has since become one of the most romantic movie gestures of all time as Ledger swoons viewers with his charisma.

'Wayne's World' (1992)

Before the advent of the 2018 biopic about Britain's most magnetic opera-rock band — Queen, the addition of the band's genre-hopping anthem "Bohemian Rhapsody" in Wayne's World sees the rare unification of both film buffs and rock n' roll enthusiasts.

The SNL skit-turned-motion picture follows a pair of heavy metal fanatics on a quest to save their late-night public access show from falling into the wrong hands. Following its commercial success, the movie reinvigorated the public's interest in Queen and (according to guitarist Brian May) even earned Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's approval before he passed.

