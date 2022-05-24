Much like the way Pixar often includes cameos from other well-known characters in their films, Disney has been known to follow in their clever footsteps and do the same thing in their movies. Spanning decades since the Disney Renaissance up until present-day films, Disney seems to have created somewhat of their own multiverse.

From characters existing in the same universe as others to memorable characters making comedic cameos, Disney films are full of little guest appearances by some famous animated faces and likenesses.

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider In Frozen

At the end of Tangled, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider live happily ever after with the princess free to roam the kingdom and leave her tower behind. And it seems Corona wasn't the only kingdom she explored.

On Elsa's coronation day in Frozen, when Anna is soaking in the presence of company at the castle, two of the guests she walks by are none other than Rapunzel and Flynn, making viewers wonder if these two royal families share more than just the same animation studio.

Sebastian In Aladdin

While Sebastian is the biggest advocate for fish living under the sea in The Little Mermaid, it may surprise some people when they spot the sea crab on land with another beloved Disney character.

Sebastian is among a handful of memorable Disney characters to make a cameo in Aladdin and can be seen when Genie attempts to turn Aladdin into a prince and instead mentions the Alaskan King Crab recipe, at which point Sebastian appears and clamps onto Genie's finger as "Under The Sea" plays.

Mrs. Potts And Chip In Tarzan

Mrs. Potts and her son Chip are best remembered in their teapot and teacup form in Beauty and the Beast, but the mother-son pair appear much less sentient in another Disney film.

The two can be spotted in one of the most famous scenes in Tarzan when Terk leads the gorillas in a song and dance number performing "Trashin' the Camp" and can be seen chiming on a tea set of the exact same design as the one in Beast's castle, chipped teacup and all.

Scar In Hercules

As one of the most hated characters in Disney history, this villain from The Lion King got what was coming to him when he made a cameo in Hercules.

When Hercules poses for a painter with a pelt of a lion on his head and eventually tosses it at Phil, the pelt is revealed to be the skin of Scar, seeming like sufficient karma for letting his own brother fall to his death.

Flounder In Moana

In a film all about the ocean, it's only fitting that Moana features other Disney characters from under the sea.

During the memorable musical number of "You're Welcome" performed by a pompous Maui, it's during the song's grand finale that a familiar, yellow fish swims by along with other sea life. The yellow scales, blue fins, and smiling face are that of Flounder from The Little Mermaid.

Belle In The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

It's typical for Belle to be found walking around her poor provincial town in France with a book in-hand, so it might not be all that surprising to spot the princess doing the same thing in another memorable movie set in France.

In The Hunchback of Notre Dame while Quasimodo is singing about what his life would be like "out there," you can spot Belle in her blue dress with what can only be assumed is that same book about a bean stock and an ogre in her hand.

Mulan In Lilo And Stitch

While Stitch has become an Easter egg in his own right, in his feature film Lilo and Stitch, more than one scene pays homage to a beloved Disney princess.

On Nani's bedroom walls full of posters, photos and awards, one poster directly above her bed is the movie poster for 1998's Mulan. The character is referenced again in the film when Lilo and Stitch walk by a Chinese restaurant called Mulan Wok.

Pinocchio In Tangled

Tangled kept it lowkey with its Easter eggs, and this character's cameo may be hard to spot.

During the musical number "I Have A Dream" at the Snuggly Duckling, when Shorty, the drunk cupid character, flies over everyone at the bar, Pinocchio can be seen sitting up in the rafters. This marked the puppet's fourth cameo in a Disney film.

Magic Carpet In Princess And The Frog

Aladdin's sentient magic carpet can fly, after all, so it's not so far-fetched to think it once took a trip to New Orleans.

Due to both films having the same directors, in the opening sequence of Princess and the Frog, Aladdin's magic carpet can be seen with dust flying off it as someone beats it on a balcony.

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, And Goofy In The Little Mermaid

These Fab Five members often make cameos in Disney films, but it's rare to see all three notable characters appear together in a film that's not their own.

When King Triton makes his grand entrance at the beginning of The Little Mermaid, Mickey, Donald and Goofy can be seen in the crowd cheering as the king arrives. Another blink-and-you'll-miss-it audience member is Kermit The Frog from The Muppets.

