When it comes to producing sequels, Disney does not have the most fondly-remembered track record. Many of their sequels, especially those that have gone direct-to-video, have reputations of being cash grabs that superficially recreate the aesthetic and characters to make as much money off the original success shamelessly.

However, that does not mean there aren’t any good ones in their repertoire. Whether direct-to-video, TV pilots or even theatrical, there are cases of Disney sequels that, while not quite reaching the heights of their predecessors, still have their own unique charm. In the best of circumstances, they expand on the story and characters to explore new ideas and adventures.

'Bambi II' (2006)

Attempting a sequel to Walt Disney’s favorite animated film was no easy task, but the set-up does make a surprising amount of sense. While a midquel, it examines one area of the original movie that was somewhat missing – Bambi’s relationship with his dad, the great prince of the forest.

After a hunter kills Bambi’s mother, the two are forced to live together while the seasons change. While Bambi himself just wants his father to accept him and play with his friends, the great prince must learn to act less like a ruler and more like a father to his son.

'Peter Pan 2: Return to Neverland' (2002)

The very last chapter of the original Peter Pan book involved Wendy’s daughter Jane about to go off on her own adventure, so it makes sense that a sequel plays with that idea. As the film begins, Jane is growing up with her brother and mother during the blitz when she is kidnapped by Captain Hook and brought to Neverland.

Unlike Wendy and her brothers, Jane just wants to get home as soon as possible, refusing to indulge in any of the Lost Boys’ games or Tinker Bell’s antics. Given her background, it’s understandable, but she soon learns not to let go of that more innocent side of herself despite her circumstances.

'Leroy and Stitch' (2006)

The third film of the series was the finale of the Lilo and Stitch TV show. After all their adventures are over, Stitch has been promoted to captain of his own armada, and Jumbaa and Pleakley have been similarly given esteemed honors. Despite this, being away from each other and Lilo begins to take a toll on them.

But they find themselves back together quickly when Dr. Hamsterviel has one final experiment to unleash – an evil, red-colored Stitch he calls Leroy. Soon, former enemies become friends as every experiment featured in the show comes together to take down the hamster once and for all.

'Tangled: Before Ever After' (2017)

The popular Tangled TV series began with this pilot sequel that effectively reunited viewers with Rapunzel and her friends. As the lost princess has returned to her kingdom, she’s been struggling with royal traditions and her carefree nature. But after a secret mission, Rapunzel’s long blonde hair mysteriously grows back – and this time, it can’t be cut off.

The original cast returned to voice their characters, with new allies and enemies being effectively set up. The animation, while different in style compared to the film, is vividly detailed and effectively expresses the story’s emotions.

'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (2018)

Wreck-It-Ralph (2012) was a fun ride that brought together various types of video games and characters into a creative story of a bad guy trying to be good. So it makes sense for Ralph and Vanellope to upgrade to the next frontier – the internet.

Playfully poking jabs at online culture, mobile gaming, and even the dark web, it’s a film that doesn’t take itself too seriously but knows when to be heartfelt. And, of course, it helped achieve the impossible – uniting every single Disney Princess in one film (voice actors included).

'The Rescuers Down Under' (1990)

While the original The Rescuers (1977) was a quiet, melancholy piece about mice saving a kid, everything in the sequel takes it into a full-on epic. Bianca and Bernard head down under to explore the Australian outback, so they can rescue a boy kidnaped by a poacher with his eye on a giant eagle.

The film is still well-regarded around the studio for its breathtaking and quietly ground-breaking animation that would influence many of its movies going afterward. Another notable feature is its underrated villain in the form of Percival C. Machleach, voiced to perfection by George C. Scott.

'The Lion King 1 ½' (2004)

While The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998) found an interesting, if somewhat down-scaled, way to make a proper sequel, this midquel does a much better job of creating its own identity. Taking an MST3K meets Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead approach, this takes place before and during the first movie’s events.

All show how Timon and Pumbaa met, how they unknowingly influenced events such as the coronation of Simba, and how their friendship grew and changed each other’s lives as a result. It makes fun of itself every chance, making it the funniest of all the Disney sequels.

'Fantasia 2000' (1999)

The original Fantasia (1940) is often touted as Walt Disney’s masterpiece, combining music and animation in a glorious symphonic concert. While follow-ups were attempted, it took until the new millennium for one to finally come to fruition—the segments in this sequel rival that of the original, with gorgeous music and breathtaking animation.

Sequences such as 'Rhapsody in Blue' and 'Pomp and Circumstance' (Starring Donald Duck) have become well-regarded in their own right. True, the celebrity introductions may take the audience out of the action a little, but the majesty and respect for Walt’s original vision are present throughout.

'Cinderella III: A Twist in Time' (2007)

While the third of the Cinderella series might lack the original’s striking animation, it makes up for it with the most creative story of the three movies. To undo Cinderella’s happily ever after, wicked stepmother Lady Tremaine has stolen the Fairy Godmother’s wand and has used it to turn back time, so her daughter’s foot fits in the glass slipper.

Having lost her memories of her life post-marriage to the prince, Cinderella must step out of her comfort zone to get Prince Charming to fall in love again. With intriguing twists, more well-developed characters, and a surprisingly funny prince, it’s a fun twist on what happens after happily ever after.

'Aladdin and the King of Thieves' (1996)

While The Return of Jafar (1994) was a somewhat lackluster beginning for the Aladdin TV series, King of Thieves is a fitting follow-up and a worthy conclusion to the franchise. Aladdin and Jasmine are finally getting married, only for the ceremony to be crashed by the forty thieves. Upon investigation, Aladdin discovers their leader is his long-lost father, Kassim.

This unexpected reunion sparks questions of loyalty among both sides of the conflict and a lost treasure hunt that will change both their destinies. Catchy songs, a true sense of adventure, and of course, the return of Robin Williams as the Genie.

