Horror masters like Tobe Hooper and William Friedkin are notorious for stretching the truth in their films based on genuine stories. Still, an artist will frequently, either consciously or unconsciously, draw upon real-life occurrences to create a fictitious story that bears some resemblance to reality.

Many horror films depict outlandish nightmare creatures or supernatural occurrences that definitely did not occur in the everyday world. However, as the adage goes, life is stranger than fiction, and there are frequently mysterious or tragic incidents that filmmakers interpret in their own ways. Each movie on this list was at least partially inspired by true events, albeit with some artistic license being taken.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

There is no charred mass murderer invading people’s dreams as far as anyone knows. Director and writer Wes Craven did, however, base A Nightmare On Elm Street's Freddy Krueger on the real-life struggles of Hmong refugees in the 70s. They inspired Craven to create the dream monster by reading news headlines about how some survivors struggled with extreme nightmares, even though they were physically safe.

While the countless sequels may have reduced Freddy from the manifestation of evil to a comical caricature, the sense of fear remains throughout the series. After all, there is a lot that experts don’t understand about dream science, and what people don’t know can terrify them.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre popularized the use of “Based On True Events” at the beginning of horror films. However, in this case, it was not truthful and was merely a gimmick to attract and shock curious theatergoers. Although much of the plot was made up, portions of the story were based on genuine events, specifically the heinous actions of serial killer Ed Gein . Ed Gein is one of the most notorious serial killers who inspired horror movies later on.

When officers entered Gein’s house, they discovered furniture decked with human skin and skulls. This horrible sight inspired Leatherface and his passion for masks constructed from his victims’ faces. The horrifying, human truth that underlies Leatherface’s chainsaw-wielding exploits makes the villain an even more terrifying antagonist.

‘The Blob’ (1958)

A mysterious UFO descends from the sky just as two patrolling officers walk by. When they investigate, they discover a hideous, viscous goo running down a telephone pole near where the allegedly extraterrestrial debris landed. As they draw in closer to investigate further, the blob of goo crawls away, ultimately disappearing. That was the real-life testimony given by two Philadelphia police officers in 1950, which inspired The Blob eight years later.

In the film, a gelatinous primordial beast falls on an unsuspecting populace and devours any innocent victims in its path. It’s the kind of lurid B-Movie that appealed to teenagers in its day but has withstood the test of time with cheap thrills and grisly images. It’s still unsettling to deal with a massive, alien being that can’t be reasoned with and only wants to gobble someone up.

‘Tusk’ (2014)

Image via A24

Tusk centers on a podcaster (Justin Long) who gets kidnaped and surgically transformed into a walrus by a crazy old sailor (Michael Parks). The film tongue-in-cheek claims that the bizarre, gruesome story was based on actual events. While there is no record of a man being changed into a walrus, director Kevin Smith did base the concept on a real-life advertisement he saw. The ad claimed to have been written by a senior searching for a roommate who would dress up as a walrus for rent. The ad itself turned out to be fake, but it generated plenty of buzz at the time of its publication.

The film is a mixed bag, tossing forth a smorgasbord of ideas to see what sticks. The picture can’t decide whether it wants to be a grotesque horror or a comedic parody, and it never quite hits the heights of either. However, there are some fantastic moments throughout, including outstanding practical effects and an intriguing tension between Long and Howe.

‘The Serpent and The Rainbow’ (1988)

Image via Universal Pictures

Once again Wes Craven shows up on the list, as the legendary horror director had a penchant for adapting some of the creepiest stories around. Serpent and The Rainbow is based on a non-fiction book by ethnobotanist Wade Davis’ purported attempts to ingratiate himself in the Haitian voodoo religion. While it’s true that he surrounded himself with voodoo practitioners, his tale of humans raising the dead has drawn criticism from many.

The film immerses the audience in a beautifully shot, exotic location full of witch doctors, zombies, and voodoo. As per Wes Craven’s predilection for social commentary, the film effectively criticizes western colonialism and the inability of foreigners to adapt and accept other people’s cultures.

‘The Rite’ (2011)

The Rite centers on Michael Kovak (Colin O’Donoghue), who enrolls in the seminary and thinks that psychiatric conditions cause possessions rather than demons until a terrifying encounter. The movie is loosely based on Father Gary Thomas’ recounting of reportedly real exorcisms performed by the Catholic Church. He described his training under the guidance of seasoned priests in Rome, where he saw the practice firsthand.

The film suffers from a lackluster lead performance, while Anthony Hopkins shines as veteran exorcist Father Lucas Trevant and his spiral into madness. While one can debate the existence of demons and the devil, The Rite, like many other supernatural religious horror movies, treats exorcism as an everyday part of reality. Regardless of the likelihood of supernatural beings festering inside people, the movie does a great job of making the viewer hope they don’t.

‘The Quiet Ones’ (2014)

The Quiet Ones follows Professor Joseph Coupland (Jared Harris) as he tries to show that poltergeists are psychological manifestations rather than supernatural entities. The film is loosely based on the 1972 Philip experiment, which was carried out by parapsychologists. They aimed to establish whether participants might converse with fictitious ghosts simply based on their desire to do so.

The two lead characters deliver excellent performances and complement each other nicely, but the picture suffers from excessive reliance on jump scares. However, the vintage 1970s production design looks amazing, and there are entertaining moments dispersed throughout the runtime.

‘The Lighthouse’ (2019)

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play two isolated “Wickies” who find themselves in the care of a lighthouse that seems to harbor several secrets. The film is partially based on the tragic actual story of a pair of Welsh lighthouse keepers in 1801. According to reports, the two were already feuding before one died following a freak accident, and the other kept his remains in a self-made casket until authorities arrived. The body was then left with the solitary lighthouse keeper for weeks, leaving him to deal with isolation and depression on his own.

The Lighthouseis a stunning depiction of what solitude, paranoia, and misery can do to a person’s mind. As time passes, the two Wickies grow suspicious of each other, even as otherworldly elements sneak into their lives. Ultimately, what’s real and what’s imagined blur together into a frightening conclusion.

'The Bye Bye Man' (2017)

The Bye Bye Man is a malicious spirit that can be invoked by simply uttering his name once, and then he takes control of a person’s life. The film is based on Robert Damon Schneck’s second-hand account of an orphaned boy in the 1920s Louisiana swamp country who turns to murder. According to eyewitness accounts from three students in the fall of 1990, they used a Ouija board to contact the boy’s spirit, who then threatened to take over their bodies.

The introduction of The Bye Bye Man is nearly a short horror film. It depicts a fictionalized tale of how students came into contact with the unexplained apparition. The plot is tightly wound, with multiple memorable scenes, notably one on a bridge with kids and a bottle, and several surprising twists and turns.

‘Dead Ringers’ (1988)

Dead Ringers stars Jeremy Irons, playing twin gynecologists who blend personal feelings of lust and desire with their practice, with disastrous consequences and is one of the best horror films of the 80s. The movie's based on Bari Wood’s novel Twins and directed by David Cronenberg. Real-life gynecologists Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who died at the same time in 1975, inspired the story. According to news reports, the twins had shared everything, including their practice and an ultimately fatal barbiturate addiction.

Dead Ringers is a dark but riveting film that both disgusts and enthralls the audience. Cronenberg’s camera is non-judgmental, merely following the twins as they engage in sexual and workplace misconduct. Ultimately, the film shows that sometimes people can abuse their power and people's trust in them in terrifying ways.

