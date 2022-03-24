Many of the most famous directors working today favor a particular genre. For example, when audiences hear that a new Michael Bay film is headed to cinemas, they know to expect car chases, fight scenes, and plenty of explosions. When there's a new Jordan Peele film soon to be released, audiences know to expect a terrifying film with an important message embedded within it.

Some directors, however, manage to surprise audiences by abandoning their tried and true genre in favor of something new. What's even more impressive, though, is how many of them handle the transition with ease, creating a rather interesting addition to their filmography and potentially setting up a new direction for their career.

10 M. Night Shyamalan — 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

M. Night Shyamalan burst onto the scene in 1999 when he wrote and directed the critically acclaimed The Sixth Sense. In the years that followed, the director made a string of supernatural thrillers full of twists and turns, the most shocking of which was usually placed in the shocking third act.

On the back of The Happening being a commercial and critical flop, Shyamalan decided to change his formula by directing The Last Airbender, a live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon show. Unfortunately, this change in genre didn't yield the results the director was looking for. The film was loathed by fans and critics alike and stands as a masterclass in how not to make a TV show adaptation.

9 Colin Trevorrow — 'The Book of Henry' (2017)

Switching genres isn't always as easy as it looks. For example, on the back of directing the hilarious and heartfelt Safety Not Guaranteed and the big-budget dinosaur spectacle Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow turned his attention to The Book of Henry, a drama with aspects of a thriller.

Despite assembling a cast of remarkable talent, critics found the film tonally inconsistent and confusing with its twists, causing the film to fail to recoup even half of its $10 million budget. Trevorrow then returned to more familiar ground with Jurassic World: Dominion, but those who saw potential in The Book of Henry hope that he'll one day revisit dramatic thrillers.

8 Guy Ritchie — 'Aladdin' (2019)

Guy Ritchie made a name for himself with gritty yet funny crime thrillers like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Even when he moved into more mainstream films like his Sherlock Holmes duology, his movies kept his typical wit and idiosyncrasies. 2019's Aladdin saw the director depart from the style that audiences had come to know so well.

Ritchie's trademark directorial style was hidden beneath incredible locations, elegant and perfectly choreographed musical numbers, and a delightfully Disney-esque fantastical story. Ritchie has returned to more familiar ground with incredibly entertaining crime capers like The Gentlemen, but the door has been left open for him to diversify his directorial voice.

7 James Wan — 'Furious 7' (2015) & 'Aquaman' (2018)

James Wan has put a fresh spin on the horror genre on more than one occasion. First, he introduced audiences to the Jigsaw killer and his sadistic traps with Saw. Then, he reminded them just how effective a good jump scare can be with Insidious. Finally, he created one of the scariest horror franchises of recent times with The Conjuring and its follow-ups.

After years of horror films, Wan looked for something new and helmed the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, praised by many as the best in the series. Then, he dove into the world of superheroes with Aquaman, creating one of the standout films of the DCEU, and proving that Wan is just as comfortable in fast cars and Atlantis as he is in haunted houses.

6 George Miller — 'Happy Feet' (2006)

If you took one look at Happy Feet, the Oscar-winning animated story of a penguin without the ability to sing who's born into a society where soul mates are found through song, you'd be forgiven for never guessing who its director is: George Miller, best known for the high-octane thrills of the Mad Max franchise.

To be fair, Miller had tackled other genres before, including the family genre with Babe: Pig in the City, but there's something undeniably strange about knowing that he was the mind behind something as innocent, cutesy, and successful as Happy Feet.

5 Wes Craven — 'Music of the Heart' (1999)

When people think of Wes Craven, they think of horror films, and for good reason. The late legendary director helmed some of the most iconic horror films of all time, including the first four Scream movies, but he also made a lot of successful films outside of the popular franchise.

However, Craven took a break from scaring audiences silly in 1999 when he directed the music-based drama Music of the Heart, starring Meryl Streep. Despite being moderately well-received, the film wasn't exactly a hit, which made it no surprise that Craven returned to bloody knives and Ghostface masks a year later.

4 David F. Sandberg — 'Shazam!' (2019)

Who says that horror directors don't have a sense of humor? After his YouTube shorts caught the attention of Hollywood, David F. Sandberg was given a chance to make a feature version of one of those shorts: Lights Out. He was then recruited for the big-budget horror sequel Annabelle: Creation, and on the back of his success, was handed the reins of Shazam! and its sequel, Fury of the Gods.

Working with a lighter tone and much larger set pieces proved no challenge for Sandberg, who combined clever casting and an exquisitely campy tone with a touching emotional arc to create one of the most memorable superhero films of the last few years, and a sequel that, while not as successful, still proved a fun superhero adventure for many fans.

3 Edgar Wright — 'Last Night in Soho' (2021)

Edgar Wright is best known for directing and co-writing every installment of his hilarious and highly acclaimed Cornetto Trilogy. He branched out somewhat in the years that followed, directing films that felt very different from his early work, but still retained his trademark style and wit.

In 2021, though, Wright shifted gears completely when he made his first horror film, Last Night in Soho. Gone are the signature whip pans and clever one-liners, replaced by a haunting story of sexism, abuse, and the hidden horrors that lurk around every corner in a big city. Clearly, there's nothing Wright can't do.

2 Steven Spielberg — 'West Side Story' (2021)

Although legendary director Steven Spielberg has never limited himself to one genre, having crafted a wide variety of excellent war dramas, adventure extravaganzas, and genre-defining science-fiction movies. However, one genre that he had never so much as approached, and fans certainly didn't expect him to, was the musical.

The three-time Academy Award winner finally got his chance with the critically-acclaimedWest Side Story, an adaptation of the legendary Broadway musical. Spielberg got his eighth Best Director Oscar nomination for this gritty revitalization of Romeo and Juliet, and deservedly so.

1 Christopher Nolan — 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Over the last couple of decades, Christopher Nolan has cemented himself as one of the most interesting voices in modern Hollywood cinema. He has proved his mastery of genres like action thriller and sci-fi, and of his practice of toying with story structure. Oppenheimer is certainly told in a non-linear way, but it's a complete diversion of what fans had come to expect from Nolan.

The director's take on a character study set within the boundaries of the war biopic subgenre works amazingly well, showing Nolan at his very best both as a director and as a writer. It may have been a surprising change of pace for his career, but it was definitely a welcome one.

