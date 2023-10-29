While films adapted from video games have been around for a long time, the recent success of films such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Uncharted, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie has rekindled interest in video game movies as a whole. This is only just the beginning for this new renaissance of video game films, as numerous iconic video games are getting their own upcoming film adaptations, including Metal Gear, Ghost of Tsushima, and Yakuza.

However, with so many video game movies having been announced and entering production, a number of choices for upcoming releases are video games that audiences never could have imagined becoming feature-length films. From films being adapted from cult classics to films adapted from games with little actual story to use, the mere existence of certain video game films has audiences highly anticipating the mystery of the final product.

10 'Pac-Man'

Image via Namco

Pac-Man is one of the most iconic and immediately recognizable classic arcade games of all time, easily being a signature icon for video gaming as a whole. It makes sense that Pac-Man would eventually make the jump to the big screen, as he has been the star of a number of animated series over the years, but what makes this film adaptation surprising is its jump to Live-Action.

Pac-Man has made an appearance in live action before, in the Adam Sandler comedy, Pixels, yet everything surrounding this new film implies that it could find more in common with the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. It will be interesting to see exactly how the classic pellet munching icon will be translated to the big screen, as at this point most info surrounding the film is entirely speculation.

9 'Iron Lung' (2023)

Image via Markiplier

Iron Lung is an upcoming horror film based on the first-person submarine horror game of the same name, which tasks players with navigating the dark and isolating submarine as they travel through an ocean of blood. The film doesn't have nearly the massive audience as other video games, yet has a dedicated fanbase who love the game's terrifying presence and claustrophobic nature.

As equally surprising as such a niche and underground game getting a theatrical film adaptation is the fact that it's being directed by iconic internet personality Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier. Considering Fischbach's experience with niche horror games on his YouTube channel, he genuinely seems like the perfect fit for adapting Iron Lung to the big screen, sharing the game's tense atmosphere with a much wider audience. While major plot specifics are still unknown, the amazing teaser trailer does everything required to get audiences excited for the film's release.

8 'Space Channel 5'

Image via Sega

Space Channel 5 is a niche music game franchise from Sega that has the player play as a futuristic space reporter who battles against villains with the power of dance in their futuristic 60s-style world. The franchise only has a handful of titles, with the most recent being a VR title released in 2020 titled Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash.

Despite the franchise only having a handful of games, the series has often been considered a core aspect of Sega's lineup, with the characters often finding themselves in Sega's numerous crossover titles. It makes sense that Sega would branch off and adapt more of their colorful franchises to the big screen, following the success of Sonic the Hedgehog, and Space Channel 5 is lively enough to fit the bill. The film is stated to be taking inspiration from modern dancing and TikTok trends, and time will only tell if the film manages to find the same level of success as Sonic.

7 'Stray'

Image via Annapurna Animation

Stray is a 2022 indie adventure game that has the player control a highly detailed and realistic stray cat as they find themselves lost in a futuristic city filled with robots and machines. The game received a great deal of praise upon its release, even getting nominated for Game of the Year.

The recently announced film adaptation will be an animated film from Annapurna Animation, following the studio's previous success with the Netflix original film, Nimona. Stray genuinely seems like a perfect fit for an animated film, as it would perfectly be able to explore and delve into the game's deep and rich world and setting to full effect. Even with the game being a highly successful recent release, its status as an indie game makes it all the more surprising that a feature film is being made, which will hopefully live up to the legacy of the original game.

6 'Poppy Playtime'

Poppy Playtime is an episodic mascot horror game that follows a former toy-making company employee who revisits the company's abandoned toy factory 10 years after the disappearance of the staff. The player soon finds themselves the latest target from the deadly living toys residing inside, as they must find a way to escape in order to not be their latest victim.

Poppy Playtime hits a lot of the same, initially innocent but in reality terrifying notions of other mascot horror games like Five Nights at Freddy's. Considering just how much excitement and enthusiasm there is surrounding the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film, it makes sense that there are attempts to recapture the flame with a similar mascot horror franchise with its own dedicated fanbase. The film is being produced by Studio71, best known for its work on the recent V/H/S horror films, making them the perfect fit for Poppy Playtime's episodic horror aesthetic.

5 'Minecraft' (2025)

Image via Mojang

Minecraft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video games of the 21st century, defined by its limitless possibilities and brimming with creativity, allowing players to do what their heart desires inside its blocky world. Despite the game's massive popularity, there is very little actual story within the game, as it's defined by the experience of each individual player, making it difficult for a film adaptation.

There have been attempts to create a Minecraft feature film for a long time, yet the real surprise of the film is less of its existence, but that finally after all these years, progress is finally being made. The film actually has casting choices, with Jason Momoa in a leading role, and the film was all set to begin filming before having to delay due to the SAG-AFTRA. However, much of what the Minecraft movie will actually be about is still a mystery, although the game's numerous fans will surely be there to support the film when it releases on April 4th, 2025.

4 'Talking Tom'

Talking Tom is a collection of simple mobile games that have users talking and interacting with a collection of anthropomorphic animals who would then repeat things back to the user. After exploding in popularity in the early 2010s during the peak of the App Store, the series has massively expanded into countless apps, an animated web series, and now, an upcoming theatrical film.

The film attempts to follow the success of a similar mobile game turned cinematic franchise, Angry Birds, using its wide cast of animated characters to appeal to a massive audience of children through the big screen. While the film's existence makes sense in terms of being the next stepping stone in a massively growing children's entertainment property, the original apps still make this that much more shocking. It's bewildering to even consider that a feature film is being made out of something that was once a cheap gimmick app on the app store, but it goes to show that million-dollar franchises can spawn from anywhere.

3 'Comix Zone'

A cult classic Sega title from the 90s, Comix Zone was a beat 'em up video game that followed a freelance comic book artist who is sucked into his own book and must fight his way out. The game is defined by its incredibly detailed visuals for the time, as well as its highly creative concept where players would literally travel between panels in order to take down enemies.

Considering the success that Sega has found with Sonic the Hedgehog, another one of their icons born in the 90s, it makes sense that they would adapt more properties from this time period. Even still, Comix Zone is such a niche and inspired pick for a film adaptation, as it was a singular game released in the 90s that never had anything close to a sequel or follow-up in the almost 30 years since its release. It's a choice that more than anything, feels brimming with high potential for quality and imagination as opposed to guaranteed success, making it highly exciting to see what the final product will be like.

2 'Just Dance'

Just Dance is an iconic series of rhythm games that have been released yearly since 2009, allowing players to dance along to the most iconic and recognizable pop songs at the time. The games have nothing in terms of an actual story or characters and are much more defined by their motion-based gameplay and extensive library of licensed songs, making it a strange choice for a film adaptation.

The film attempts to tap into the series' core audience and fans who have been playing since the very beginning, but it is up in the air as to what this film will even be about, or how they will translate it to the big screen at all. Just Dance has technically been seen on the big screen before, being played by the characters of The Emoji Movie when they enter the Just Dance app. It doesn't exactly hold the highest promise for the film adaptation, but no matter how they approach it, the film will surely be better than The Emoji Movie.

1 'Space Invaders'

Space Invaders was one of the original massive videogame hits, redefining what was possible with video games as a medium, and ushering in the entire medium as we know it to a new generation. The game has had an outstanding legacy for over 45 years, with it finally making the jump from arcade screens to the big screen.

As is the case with many classic arcade games, there's very little when it comes to story or characters within Space Invaders, as it is simply a classic shoot 'em up where you shoot aliens to go for a high score. While there have been some less successful attempts to give Space Invaders a story over the years, the game is most commonly remembered and recognized for its simplicity and iconic origins. This makes it a difficult task to translate the game into a feature film, as seen apparent by there being talks of a film adaptation for over a decade with no results. Gamers will have to wait and see if New Line can accomplish the impossible and make a true film adaptation of such an all-time classic.

