Everybody knows those movies that market themselves as a tearjerker. Whether it is an emotional biopic or a tragic romance, these movies seem created for the sole purpose of making the audience cry. Usually, they do not even try to hide it, as the trailers will highlight several key moments to try and already rouse a reaction from viewers. They certainly have their place in cinema, as everyone needs to have a good cry now and then.

The movies that tend to hit us harder, however, are those that get emotional out of nowhere. We all know some movies that took an unexpected turn and made us feel something we were not expecting to feel. It could have been an action movie with a tragic ending or a family movie that touches on death in ways that are uncommon in the genre. When asked to name some of these movies, Reddit came up with a diverse bunch of films.

Spoilers follow for the listed films

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros.

The final chapter in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, which many people believe is the definitive version of Batman. The Dark Knight Rises finds Bruce Wayne nearing the end of his career as the Caped Crusader, as a new threat in Bane (Tom Hardy) emerges and threatens Gotham once more.

Some of the best moments in the trilogy are those shared between Wayne and his loyal butler Alfred (Michael Caine), who has always been his most trusted ally. u/DutchArtworks says one of the final scenes, where Alfred is crying in front of Wayne's grave "makes me tear up", as Caine truly sells the love he had for his adopted son. The Dark Knight Rises is available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

'Friends with Benefits' (2011)

Friends with Benefits works because of the strong chemistry between its two leads. Jamie (Milk Kunis) works as a recruiter in New York City, and after getting Dylan (Justin Timberlake) hired at GQ magazine, they become friends. Soon enough they add casual sex to their friendship while denying their true feelings for each other.

Friends with Benefits operates as a clichéd romantic comedy, hitting all the expected beats. Where it caught u/Rostavul off-guard is its subplot about Dylan's father and his battles with dementia. They said it "hit home for me as my grandfather was going through that as well at the time." Friends with Benefits is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

One of the best superhero movies ever made, Into the Spider-Verse is also the best Spider-Man movie as it celebrates everything that makes the character great. Focusing on Miles Morales rather than Peter Parker, the movie follows Miles as he grapples with his superhero identity, before falling into a plot involving the multiverse.

Despite the amazing visuals and frequently funny script, Into the Spider-Verse also features a lot of heart. One of the core pillars of the film is the relationship between Miles and his police officer father, and u/SkyDogsGhost said "the dad speaking to Miles through the door really got me in the feels" as the father opens up to his son.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind remains one of the best romance movies of all time. Jim Carrey breaks away from his funnyman persona by playing depressed Joel, whose sadness is only amplified after discovering his ex Clementine (Kate Winslet) underwent a procedure to have him erased from her memory.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind will appeal to anyone who has gone through a bad breakup and struggled with moving on while not wanting to let go. u/Tinatennis2 adds "The Rilke quote at the center of this movie always gets me (Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final)." Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is available to stream on Prime Video.

'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

One of the most beloved comedies of the 21st century, Little Miss Sunshine focuses on a dysfunctional family as they travel across America so their daughter Olive (Abigail Breslin) can take part in a beauty pageant. The great cast features the likes of Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and Paul Dano as the family of misfits.

While Little Miss Sunshine features plenty of funny moments, it is held in high regard due to its emotional resonance. u/AllThe Reservations said they made the mistake of thinking it would be a quirky comedy, and "not the emotional rollercoaster" it ended up being as the family eventually bonds despite each of their shortcomings. Little Miss Sunshine is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

The sequel to one of the best movies in the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 follows the continuing adventures of the crew of the Milano across the universe. A chance encounter with Ego (Kurt Russell), who claims to be Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) father, sets the lovable rogues on a dangerous new mission.

Both Guardians films are famous for packing an emotional punch, and the one that hits the hardest is the death of Yondu, as Quill realizes he was his surrogate father all along. It is enough to make anyone well up, and for u/JamesonWilde it hit harder because they "had just lost my dad and my God. That ending. Oof." Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available to stream on Disney+.

'Train to Busan' (2016)

One of the best zombie movies of the 21st century, Train to Busan is a thrill ride as it follows a train full of passengers forced to combat the undead. Among the survivors is Seok-Woo (Gong Yoo), an absent father using the trip to connect with his young daughter. Instead, he is forced to protect her from the growing horde.

While it is packed with plenty of great set pieces, Train to Busan excels by also adding social commentary and genuine emotional beats to its story. Seok-Woo's goal of protecting his daughter is relatable, and as he ultimately dies getting her to safety, u/AgtCooper says the emotional climax "definitely caught me off guard." Train to Busan is available to stream on Prime Video, Shudder, and Tubi.

'Click' (2006)

Click sits within Adam Sandler's catalog of forgettable comedies from the 2000s as the funnyman struggled to regain the form present in his classic 90s movies. Click sees Sandler playing Michael Newman, an architect who discovers a remote control that lets him control life, so he can fast-forward all the boring parts.

While the bulk of the film is Sandler engaging in shenanigans with the remote, the last third turns into a drama as he realizes he has fast-forwarded his life and lost his family. u/Rostavul echoes this by saying "I was expecting a traditional Sandler comedy and was not prepared for the emotional rollercoaster that was the third act."

'Marley & Me' (2008)

Image via Fox 2000 Pictures/20th Century Fox

Pitched as a fun movie for the whole family starring an adorable dog, Marley & Me turns into an emotional gut punch. The film stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston as a married couple who adopt Marley, a Labrador puppy, to see if they are ready to have children. Hijinks ensue as the puppy proves to be more than a handful.

Marley & Me charts Marley's entire life with his family, and while there are plenty of cute scenes as he runs amok, unfortunately, time catches up with the pup as it always does. The closing moments of the film see the family saying goodbye to their beloved dog, and u/jim27kj said everyone in the theater "just started crying." Marley & Me is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Armageddon' (1998)

Asking "what would happen if Michael Bay had to save the world", Armageddon is full of macho characters spouting nonsense dialogue as explosions go off around them. Discovering that an asteroid will destroy Earth in eighteen days, NASA sends a team of oil rig workers into space to stop it.

The crew is led by Bruce Willis, who in the closing moments of the film stays behind, so he can destroy the asteroid and save the world. As he says farewell to his daughter over a video call, u/godsized says "I cry like Niagara Falls at the scene when Liv Tyler is saying goodbye to Bruce Willis in Armageddon." Armageddon is available to stream on HBO Max.

