Oh, so that's what they were trying to say!

Several TV shows, past and present, have advertised themselves as feminist by directly addressing sexist double standards and trying to create strong, aspirational female characters. Some have done this with great success, while others fall flat and feel self-congratulatory. Then there are the shows that don't outwardly identify themselves as "feminist" yet still manage to display gender equality among their characters.

Some of these shows may even be intentionally empowering in one way or another. Whatever the case may be, some of your favorite shows are feminist works of art, and you might not have even noticed it.

1 'Letterkenny' (2016-)

Image via Hulu

Much like Seinfeld, Letterkenny is a show about nothing. Nothing except the citizens of the titular town hanging out, drinking, and fighting in the Canadian sticks. The main character, Wayne (Jared Keeso), and his friends surprise audiences by somehow finding the time to intelligently discuss the complexities of life while still making audiences laugh.

Where this show earns the right to call itself feminist is the complete lack of sexism in the town of Letterkenny, at least none that doesn't earn a beating from men and women alike. Homosexuality is totally normalized, women are respected as both business owners and individuals, slut-shaming is deplored by all, and the character Dan (K. Trevor Wilson) genuinely idolizes a professor of Women's Studies.

2 'The 100' (2014-2020)

Image via Alloy Entertainment/CW

The 100 centers around a group of juvenile delinquents living on a space station nearly a century after a devastating apocalypse. They are sent to see if Earth is habitable in exchange for a reprieve from their prison sentences.

In the dystopian world of The 100, there's little to no time to debate women's work versus man's work, as simply surviving is prioritized over all. While it may not be a time or place that anyone would want to live in, the circumstances are arguably more progressive regarding women in power. The Grounders and the Sky People, the names coined for the two groups, don't bat an eye at a female leader so long as they prove perfectly capable, a standard by which men and women are held to.

3 'Lost Girl' (2010-2015)

This supernatural drama centers around the wayward Bo (Anna Silk), who discovers that she belongs to a race of supernatural beings called the Fae and that she is a Succubus, a creature that feeds on the sexual energy of others.

While at first glance, this series is one of the openly feminist shows that work, it goes so far beyond women swinging swords and vanquishing evil. Having Bo's health depend heavily on whether her sexual appetites are met due to her species' biology allows the show a unique opportunity to promote sex positivity and demoralize slut-shaming, especially for women. It also succeeds in counteracting biphobia through its humanizing portrayal of its protagonist's bisexuality.

4 'Killjoys' (2015-2019)

Image via SYFY

This hidden sci-fi gem follows a group of bounty hunters and their adventures. Though it initially comes off as yet another show filled with impressive women who feel they must always be tough to survive such a harsh environment, the series just as quickly reveals itself to be so much deeper than that.

Audiences will most likely find it hard not to fall in love with the show's legitimately flawed and vulnerable female lead, Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), specifically because she is allowed to be so openly loving, unfailingly loyal, unafraid to crack a joke even in her darkest hours, and frighteningly brutal all at once. The show is also good about showing men being unflinchingly comfortable in emotionally supportive roles, such as her consistently platonic and far more sensitive best friend, Johnny (Aaron Ashmore), who she has leaned on throughout the series run.

5 'Bob's Burgers' (2011-)

Image via Fox

In this animated adult sitcom, a man struggles to run a burger restaurant with his family, leading to constant mayhem for them all. For all its dirty jokes and barbs the family makes at each other's expense, the Belchers might actually be one of the purest examples of what a loving family looks like by how much they accept each other for who they are, regardless of what societal (or sitcom) expectations are for males and females.

The youngest daughter is as far from a nice little girl as can be; the only son is proudly feminine in nature; the oldest daughter is going through an awkward process of self-discovery; and the patriarch Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and matriarch Linda (John Roberts) distribute the work, both in the restaurant and in parenting, totally evenly.

6 'Arcane: League of Legends' (2021-)

In this Netflix adaptation of the online game of the same name, two sisters struggle with being on opposite sides during an inevitable war brewing between their two cities. Given the source material's history of overly sexualizing its female characters, it may have come as a surprise to some just how well they translated onto the small screen.

While the two cities that make up the show's setting are separated by and in conflict over classism, sexism doesn't appear to be an issue in either Piltover or Zaun. In Arcane, it's not seen as empowering to watch women hold seats on the city's elite high council, run criminal empires, be sheriffs and police officers, or be able to beat down a guy twice their size in a fight. Why? Because for them, it's not special. It's normal.

7 'Gravity Falls' (2012-2016)

Image via Disney

Gravity Falls was a series about an adventurous pair of twins visiting their grifter great uncle in the small town of Gravity Falls, Oregon, where strange, supernatural events occur that seemingly no one can explain.

RELATED: 11 Best Woman-Directed Cult Classics to Stream on the Criterion Channel

While much of the well-deserved praise for the show is directed toward the more mature themes it explores, there's surprisingly little attention given to the show's feminist undertones. Whether its Dipper (Jason Ritter) battling toxic masculinity by learning that standing up for what is right makes him more of a man than dominating others or having his openly boy-crazy, ultra-girly sister, Mabel's (Kristen Schaal) personality seen as worthy of adoration rather than ridicule, this show proved to be trailblazer for children's shows in more ways than one.

8 'Girlboss' (2017)

A rebellious young upstart decides to sell vintage clothes online and turn them into a profitable business. While many have rightly called out the main character Sophia's (Britt Robertson) callous behavior throughout the show, it would be wrong to dismiss her as just a bad person and not someone anyone should look to for inspiration.

The show made no attempts to excuse or gloss over Sophia's selfishness, nor did Sophia herself ever imply that she was doing what she was doing for anyone other than herself. In fact, she even recognized this toxicity and attempted to correct it while never losing her edge or fierce ambition. Why should it be glossed over that young women, even smart ones with potential and big ideas, can make mistakes?

9 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

A naive but well-meaning young woman moves into a loft with three other men. New Girl went surprisingly deep throughout its seven-season run, revealing itself to be so much more than just another zany sitcom about a group of friends by actually taking the time to show the benefits of men and women embracing all the traditional traits of both genders.

This was displayed best in how the male characters willingly expressed their emotions and vulnerabilities with their romantic partners and their friends.

10 'Heartland' (2007-)

Image via CBC

A horse trainer and her family, both found and blood-related, run their horse ranch. This Canadian drama first appears to be a picturesque country romance, but Heartland Ranch is a place where men and women have always distributed the work equally, regardless of gender.

In fact, the family's patriarch, Jack (Shaun Johnston), perfectly embodies this well-rounded environment with his resourcefulness, strength, wisdom, love, and kindness.

