Horror fans are suckers for a good formula. As long as it provides that scared feeling we all know and love, we'll be fine watching the same movie over and over again. Look no further than the slasher movie franchises which replicate the same set-up in each entry.

Occasionally, a sequel will come along that, for one reason or another, surprises us with a new twist or a new take that we didn't see coming. Sometimes it's a belated sequel to a movie we thought was perfect, that somehow lives up to the expectations. It's impossible to predict, but when it happens, there's nothing better.

‘Psycho II’ (1983)

Following up one of the most iconic and beloved horror movies of all time with a belated sequel is a tall task, so you wouldn't be crazy to expect little from Psycho II. That's why it's so surprising that the movie is genuinely great!

Anthony Perkins returns to his iconic role as Norman Bates as he is released from a psychiatric hospital and returns home to run the Bates Motel. When more dead bodies begin showing up around the motel, his already shaky reputation is called into question. The brilliance of the movie is how it plays with the audience's expectations by actually making you wonder if Norman is the killer. Psycho is a masterpiece, but that doesn't mean you should write off Psycho II.

‘Doctor Sleep’ (2019)

Similarly to Psycho II, Doctor Sleep is an often overlooked, belated sequel to a classic horror movie, in this case, Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. Notoriously, Stephen King is not a fan of Kubrick's adaptation of his work, but as a devoted fan of and the original movie, director Mike Flanagan merges the two worlds into horror movie of epic proportions. Doctor Sleep is a big budget, horror movie spectacle.

Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Danny Torrance, the boy from the original, as he meets a young girl who has the same psychic powers as him. In order to protect her from an evil cult of child murderers, he takes her on the run, eventually winding up right back at the Overlook Hotel. It's rare that we get a horror movie on this scale, let alone one that lives up to the huge legacy it's built on.

‘Wes Craven’s New Nightmare’ (1994)

After killing Freddy Krueger off in Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, the franchise needed a new twist if it was ever going to come back. So, after leaving the franchise early on, Wes Craven returned with a surprising idea. The next Nightmare On Elm Street movie would be about Freddy entering the real world to torture the cast and crew of the original film.

For many, New Nightmare is the best in the series behind the original. This is partly due to how it differed from the majority of the franchise. In the sequels, Freddy Krueger became something of a comedy character, but New Nightmare's Freddy is downright terrifying. The change in tone and a complicated concept, it's incredible just how well it turned out.

‘Final Destination 5’ (2011)

The Final Destination movies are pretty straightforward. Someone has a vision of their untimely death, because of that a group of people escape their untimely deaths, and then one-by-one, they die in incredibly complicated and very gory ways.

Final Destination 5 is a perfect example of the series' formula, but the real highlight of the movie is its story. Most of the movies have a simple story to create scenarios for death scenes, but Final Destination 5 has a twist near the end that elevates the franchise in a way it never had before. The twist alone makes this the best entry in the franchise. We'll see if the long-anticipated sixth entry is able to reach the same heights.

‘The Exorcist III’ (1990)

The Exorcist is an iconic and beloved horror movie, and yet many people probably don't know that it's the first in a franchise of Exorcist movies, including the upcoming sequel trilogy from the Blumhouse. Most of the Exorcist films try hard to capture that essence of the original, but what makes The Exorcist III so special, is that it's something entirely different. You could argue that it has more in common with Se7en than The Exorcist.

The movie is directed by William Peter Blatty, author of the novels The Exorcist and Legion, which this movie is based on. It's a dark cop thriller that ties into the events of the original movie in surprising ways and features career-best performances from George C. Scott and Brad Dourif.

‘The Devil’s Rejects’ (2005)

Rob Zombie is a filmmaker you either love or hate, but you can't deny that he is an auteur in every sense of the word. Whether it's his take on Halloween, or his The Munsters passion project, each of his movies fully embrace his distinct style. After delivering his homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre with House of 1000 Corpses, Zombie took his characters and put them into a different, more mature horror story with The Devil's Rejects.

The Devil's Rejects is a road trip through backwoods horror hell as his family of trashy serial killers run from the authorities, who really aren't much better than the criminals they chase. It's very Rob Zombie, but what's surprising is how he distills his style down into this perfect encapsulation of everything he loves without it feeling overindulgent. If you're going to watch one Rob Zombie movie, make it The Devil's Rejects.

‘Halloween III: Season Of The Witch’ (1982)

Michael Myers is one of the most iconic and beloved slashers in horror movie history. This year's Halloween Ends marks the 13th entry in the franchise, but only Michael's 12th appearance. There is one Halloween movie that doesn't feature Michael Myers at all.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch was made to take the franchise in a different direction, straying away from the white-masked serial killer, and instead becoming an anthology series, featuring a new story in each entry. To be honest, audiences were confused. They wanted to watch Michael Myers stab a new crop of victims, and instead they got a story about an Irish coven running a mask factory. While the idea never made it past the first attempt, looking back on it, the movie we got was really great for what it is. It features horror legend Tom Atkins, some great special effects, and twists you won't see coming.

‘Ouija: Origin Of Evil’ (2016)

The first Ouija movie is okay. It's a serviceable vehicle for some mediocre jump scares. It came and went without anyone noticing. So, to follow a forgettable movie with a prequel is a bold choice and a challenge, one that modern horror master Mike Flanagan was more than ready for.

With Ouija: Origin of Evil, he took the simple concept and elevated it through his expert filmmaking ability. The movie is a 1967 period piece about a family of scammers who unknowingly invite true evil into their house through an Ouija board. Instead of using cheap jump scares at every turn, Flanagan crafts real dread by telling a story about characters you actually care about. Who would have thought that a prequel to Ouija would be this good?

‘Rob Zombie’s Halloween II’ (2009)

The first Halloween by Rob Zombie walked a line between Zombie's aesthetic and a devout homage to John Carpenter's original classic. With Halloween II, he doesn't hold back, going full Zombie and putting his own stamp on the franchise.

The movie really emphasizes the brother/sister dynamic between Michael and Laurie, that has been written out of the newest entries in the series, even going as far as to suggest that Michael is motivated by an angelic vision of his mother riding a white horse. It also really delves into the monster side of Michael, destroying the mask and letting him grow a wild, animal-like beard. It's a wild movie that's maybe the most brutal, and interesting sequel in the series.

‘Alien: Resurrection’ (1997)

Ridley Scott's Alien is a sci-fi horror masterpiece. James Cameron's Aliens is arguably even better. David Fincher's Alien 3, well... it has its fans, but it's just missing something. With a franchise built by directors best known for their dark thrillers, it was a wild choice to pick French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, best known for the romantic comedy Amélie, to helm the fourth Alien film, Alien: Resurrection. The resulting movie is just as wild, and underrated, as you'd expect from that combo.

The movie literally resurrects Sigourney Weaver's iconic Ellen Ripley, this time as a clone with a new personality, and tries to position a new protagonist for the franchise named Call, played by Winona Ryder. Taking those big swings like that were always going to upset the fanbase. But when you just watch the movie, it's a fun, entertaining adventure that's just weird enough to surprise you around every corner.

