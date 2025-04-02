Tomorrow can’t come any faster for fans of the paranormal Canadian show SurrealEstate, as it finally returns with its third season over a year after being renewed. As previously teased in the Season 3 trailer, there’ll be a major time jump, picking up three years after the events of the Season 2 finale with Luke (Tim Rozon) and Susan (Sarah Levy) now partners at the agency. The installment will also see Luke being stalked by an old, demonic childhood nemesis that threatens him and everyone he cares about.

Unsurprisingly, there’s still more ahead for Luke and Susan when SurrealEstate Season 3 premieres, particularly their dating lives, which will be explored in upcoming episodes. This was confirmed by Rozon and Levy, who previewed the new season in an interview with TV Insider, particularly its challenges. When asked about Luke’s personal life, which already has its own complications, Rozon noted that it's the “scariest part” of SurrealEstate for his character, not the “ghosts and demons and entities.”

He went on to speak of unrequited love for Luke before mentioning his character and Susan out there in the dating scene:

“In some ways, too, there’s nothing more tragic than an unrequited love, and I think Luke’s in love with someone who maybe doesn’t want the same thing at that time. I think it’s one of those two things where it’s two people who want the same thing but not at the same time and time has passed. And yeah, Luke’s also trying to date, so that’s fun. You got kind of both of us out there, Susan and Luke, out there in the dating.”

Does Susan Know What She Wants in a Relationship in 'SurrealEstate'?

Speaking of Susan’s dating life when SurrealEstate returns, Levy pointed out that while her character doesn’t have a great example of a functioning couple from her parents, she "has an idea of what she wants" out of a personal life. Susan’s dad was pretty much absent in her life, and she clearly doesn’t want that for herself; neither does she want to be involved with someone married, like what happened in her last relationship with her married ex-boss. Adding more about what her character wishes for out of a relationship this season, Levy said:

“I think she deep down knows what she wants. Whether she thinks she deserves it or not is a different story. But yes, I think she wants stability and love and pure love with support and all the things that we all want in our relationships and in our marriages, and hopefully, she finds some of it at some point.”

Season 3 of SurrealEstate arrives on Thursday, April 3 at 10/9c. Stay tuned to Collider for more information, and watch the upcoming season's promo above.