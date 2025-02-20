Chet Hanks and Kim Zolciak have been teasing fans about their "friendship" for a while. But it seems as if the two are just friends. For now. Zolciak, who has been going through a messy and public divorce from ex-husband Kroy Biermann, joined the show Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. There, she met Hanks. The two were flirting with each other and through press for the show, Hanks and Zolciak hinted at something more. Now, Hanks is clarifying their relationship.

In a new interview with People, Hanks shared that he still regularly contacts Zolciak. He told the outlet that he was texting her before their interview. “I just texted [Kim] in the car right now,” Hanks told them. When they press about their relationship, Hanks continued to say that the two were "friends." He was then asked if they were "dating friends" or regular friends. While Hanks paused and originally said "I don't know," he then followed up his answer by clarifying. “No, we’re friends,” he said.

As recently as February 13, Hanks joked that Zolciak should be his Valentine. When asked on the carpet of his new series, Running Point, Hanks laughed when Access Hollywood asked if his Valentine was Zolciak. "It should be. What's up, Kim?" he said in the video.

Kim Zolciak Praised Chet Hanks in the Past

Back in November of 2024, Zolciak and Hanks went to a Jelly Roll concert together. In Zolciak's Instagram caption, she talked about how much fun she had with Jelly Roll, his wife Bunnie XO, and Hanks. “Had the best time with [Jelly Roll] and his beautiful wifey [Bunnie XO],” Zolciak wrote. “So fun much with [Chet Hanks]. One of my absolute favorite concerts and everyone that was/is part of this massive operation is beyond kind. There are no words for the happiness and joy that surrounded us all that night. I saw a whole lot of sparkle in the crowd.”

Prior to Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets airing, Zolciak spoke about Hanks with E! News. She shared how she thought he was a "great guy" and how the two of them have a deep relationship but teased fans to watch the show to see how their relationship evolves. “I think Chet is great,” she said. “He’s just a great guy and we had some very deep conversations that you’ll see. You have to stay tuned and see what happens.” You can see Zolciak and Hanks on their season of The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets