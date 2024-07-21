The Big Picture Chet Hanks and Kim Zolciak fuel rumors of romance with deep conversations on The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets promises fans a mix of actors, singers, Olympic athletes, and of course reality stars. Two that people are fascinated by are Chet Hanks and Kim Zolciak. Rumors have been swirling online about the two potentially having some kind of romance on the show and while it has remained just a rumor for a while, Hanks and Zolciak are now talking about the online chatter for the series, which is gearing up to drop on July 23.

Talking to E! News to do press for the show's release, Zolciak and Hanks both talked about how much they loved talking with each other. Zolciak said Hanks, the man who coined the term "White Boy Summer," and her engaged in "deep conversations." That is about all we learned from her though, because she went on to simply tell fans to tune in to the show if they wanted to know more. “I think Chet is great,” Zolciak said. “He’s just a great guy and we had some very deep conversations that you’ll see. You have to stay tuned and see what happens.”

Hanks went on to talk about his connection with Zolciak as he got to know her on the show. “Kim is just cool as hell. We instantly got along. She’s very savvy, she’s very witty. She’s got a smart mouth,” Hanks told the publication. "I’m drawn to people like that, like fun banter. I still keep in touch with Kim and we just got along great." He also didn't confirm or deny whether the hook-up rumors were true.

'RHOA's Kim Zolciak's Is in the Midst of Marriage Woes

Zolciak was recently in the news for her failing marriage to Kroy Biermann. The two had money issues, couldn't move out of their shared home, and continually called the police on each other for invading the other's space in the mansion. So to see Zolciak potentially shifting gears to Hanks (who is the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson) is a bit of a left-handed curveball.

We still don't know whether or not they actually hooked up; if you ask Hanks and Zolciak, they'll just tell you to watch their show, so hopefully we'll get some answers when the MTV series releases on July 23.

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

