The Big Picture Chet Hanks joins The Surreal Life, supported by famous parents for personal growth.

Show features multiple stars, possible romance rumours with Kim Zolciak.

Hanks' journey from bit parts to major roles, excited for emotional journey on reality TV.

Empire and Your Honor star Chet Hanks might not be as popular as his Hollywood-heavy family as of yet, but the star is on the rise as he’s about to turn some necks around on the popular reality series The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets — with Season 8, Episode 1 already out and we living for it! According to the 33-year-old, his father Tom Hanks, and mother Rita Wilson, who have probably faced various awkward situations due to their son’s controversies, are happy for him.

As reported by US Weekly, Hanks’ Hollywood royalty parents “were supportive” towards his appearance on the show. This may partly be due to the fact that the actor has had his struggles in the past, and any reputable screen time at this point is an opportunity for “personal growth” for Hanks junior! Plus, considering the sheer variety of controversial reality shows out there, The Surreal Life is tame by comparison and is generally taken to be on the better end of a questionable crop.

Hanks Is Joined by ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey

Close

Hanks had previously been in hot water on social media after using a faux Jamaican accent, and also for spouting the phrase “white boy summer.” After years of being the relative black sheep of the family, however, an appearance on a reality TV show that stars multiple other famous faces is far from his worst days.

Stories have been floating around about a possible romance between him and Kim Zolciak from Real Housewives of Atlanta. In addition to Zolciak, the Teen Wolf sensation Tyler Posey has also joined Hanks in the upcoming installment, as well as Macy Gray, Ally Brooke, Johnny Weir, and Josie Canseco, among others.

The Surreal Life Is a Different Kind of Show

Image from MTV

Unlike his father and even his older brother Colin Hanks, the actor has had his ups and downs over the years, doing bit parts in a number of series and movies before appearing in the hit Showtime dramedy Shameless in his first role of major substance. During this time, he was also in two episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm before landing a 24-episode run on Empire. Most recently, he played Joey Maldini in the Bryan Cranston-led crime thriller Your Honor. Chet Hanks went on to share his sentiments about becoming a part of the reality TV show in the following words:

“The Surreal Life is a different kind of show. It’s not messy and negative. It’s more about personal growth and relationships with people and vulnerability. It’s a completely different type of reality TV. I had full support in doing it.”

All things considered, Hanks seems to have greatly enjoyed his time in the limelight, stating that his avatar on the show will be one much attuned to his emotions. We don’t know how all that plays out or looks like yet, but we’re certainly curious and happy for him and his parents if he manages to turn his career around!

The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets Season 8 recently began its run on MTV, starting on July 23, 2024. The new episodes will air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c and all previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video