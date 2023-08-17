The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling second season of SurrealEstate, where real estate agent Luke Roy and his team tackle haunted properties to make them sellable.

Are werewolves in the basement scaring off potential buyers of your three-bedroom cottage? Has the Babadook in your living room overstayed its welcome? Well, don't worry, Luke Roman and his team of specialists can help you out with all of your paranormal real-estate conundrums. SYFY has just released a new trailer for the second season of SurrealEstate, the series that puts a supernatural twist on an already haunting housing market. Season 2 of SurrealEstate premieres on SYFY on October 4, 2023.

Make This Haunted House into Your Haunted Home

SurrealEstate is a Canadian series that originally premiered on CTV Sci-Fi Channel in 2021. Created by George R. Olson, the series follows real estate agent Luke Roy, played by Tim Rozon, who leads an agency of real estate and paranormal specialists who work to handle real estate beset by hauntings and possessions that would otherwise render properties unsellable.

Starring alongside Rozon is Sarah Levy, who previously starred in Schitt's Creek, who plays Susan Ireland, who works in PR for the agency. Also starring in the series are Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read among others.

Image via Syfy

The new trailer gives us a new peak into the continued adventures of the Roman Agency. The trailer begins with the always sunny Susan Ireland putting a happy spin on the often discouraging business of house hunting. "I believe the right house is like a soulmate," Susan says. Scenes of couples touring different houses play along with eerie and offputting music. Something is amiss, but we are not sure what. Slowly, as we are reintroduced to the Roman Agency, we are shown what, exactly, is wrong. A hand reaches over Luke's shoulder. A man digs a hole in the ground. And then we are given a full peak into the monsters and ghosts (and werewolves) at hand. The new trailer is a thrilling new peak into the continued adventures of the agency.

Season 2 of SurrealEstate will premiere on SYFY starting on October 4, 2023, just in time for the Halloween season. You can catch the new trailer below.