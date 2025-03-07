It’s been over a year since the beloved paranormal drama, SurrealEstate, starring Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp), was renewed for a third season, also a few months following the broadcast of the Season 2 finale. TVLine can now confirm that the new season has a premiere date set only a couple of weeks away, and fans can get a glimpse at what’s ahead, thanks to a newly released sneak peek from Syfy.

Season 3 of SurrealEstate arrives on Thursday, April 3 at 10/9c and will see Rozon return as Luke Roman, the head real estate agent, and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) as fellow agent Susan Ireland. The cast also includes Tennille Read (Workin’ Moms) as Megan Donovan, Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown) as August Ripley and Adam Korson (This Is Us) as Father Phil Orley.

The upcoming season of this thrilling Syfy series will pick up three years after the events of the Season 2 finale, in which Susan was made partner, but much of the rest of the team split off for new pursuits. Season 3 will follow Luke, Susan, and their team as they continue to help clients buy and sell “metaphysically engaged” properties — otherwise labeled haunted houses — even as “Luke is stalked by an old, demonic childhood nemesis who threatens him and everyone he cares about… dead or alive.”

Catch a glimpse of what’s coming in the trailer below!

When Did 'SurrealEstate' Come to Be?

SurrealEstate made its debut on small screens on July 16, 2021, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada and Syfy in the U.S. Its second season followed on October 4, 2023, and ran until December 6 of the same year. In February 2024, the Canadian series was renewed for a third season that is set to premiere next month.

For those who have yet to watch this George R. Olson-created drama, it follows real estate agent Luke Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure and facilitate closings even as they struggle with demons of their own.

The third chapter of SurrealEstate premieres on April 3. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.