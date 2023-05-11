It’s been well over a year since the legendary actor and The Wire star Michael K. Williams tragically passed away. While the star has been spotted in posthumous roles including Abi Damaris Corbin’s John Boyega-led thriller Breaking, it’s with Anthony Mandler’s second foray into feature-length filmmaking, Surrounded, that audiences will see Williams perform for the last time. Today, MGM has dropped a trailer for the title which also stars Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Rocketman's Jamie Bell, Burn Notice’s Jeffrey Donovan, and Stranger Things’ Brett Gelman.

The action-packed trailer takes audiences back to a time when the Civil War had been over for five years but previously enslaved people were still missing out on their piece of the pie. It’s in these beginning moments that we meet the film’s protagonist, Moses “Mo” Washington (Wright). A freed woman and former Buffalo Soldier, Mo, like many others, is desperately searching for her corner of the promised land. To better her chances, Mo dresses as a man and takes off for the West but runs into a deadly problem after her stagecoach is taken over by a gang of bandits. While the survivors go for help, she’s tasked with keeping an eye on Tommy Walsh (Bell) a brutally infamous outlaw. As she and her captive clash in the middle of the desert, Mo comes to find that maybe she and Walsh aren’t so different after all.

The trailer previews epic gun battles with Wright absolutely crushing her performance as no-nonsense Mo — and rocking a cowboy hat while she’s at it. While the teaser focuses on Mo and Walsh, there are also a few glimpses of Williams’ character who appears to be an ally that the unlikely duo will team up with and someone who knows the harsh terrain of the desert. Capturing the heart of the American West, the teaser also features plenty of shots of the gorgeous geographical features that have long been a staple in Western films.

Image via MGM

RELATED: 'The Wire' 20th Anniversary: Michael K. Williams Remains a Titan Of Television

Who’s Behind Surrounded, and How Can I Watch It?

Sadly, the movie won’t be receiving a theatrical release, but audiences can expect to jump into the action when it arrives on Digital on June 20. Best known for his creative direction behind music videos for artists including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, The Killers, and many more, Surrounded serves as Mandler’s second feature-length film following 2018’s Monster. Andrew Pagana and Justin Thomas penned the script with Aaron Ginsberg, William Green, Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina, and Richard McConnell serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for Surrounded below and prepare for the Wild West adventure when it crashes onto Digital on June 20.