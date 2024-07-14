There is perhaps no theme more universally relatable for any and all audiences than survival. Survival films appeal to the deepest, most primal instincts buried not very deep inside every viewer, inviting them to place themselves in the shoes of characters struggling to stay alive in an environment that, by all means, doesn't want them to.

Add a terrifying outside force and you get a survival horror like Jaws. Add a comedic element and you get a survival comedy like Swiss Army Man. But survival dramas are all about overcoming the obstacles of nature, enduring the elements, and doing all that with a Stoic approach. Whether they take place in outer space, at the summit of a snowy mountain, or on an isolated deserted island, these kinds of films are usually unforgettable.

10 'Gravity' (2013)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Between 2013 and 2018, three Mexican filmmakers kept winning the Best Director Academy Award (a pattern only broken by La La Land director Damien Chazelle in 2016). The director who started this streak was Alfonso Cuarón, and he did so with the nail-biting outer-space disaster thriller Gravity. The story is about an engineer who, on her first space mission, has to survive in space after she's hit by debris while spacewalking.

Sandra Bullock is incredible in the lead role, effortlessly selling the part of a woman desperate to stay alive while she's as far away from home as she could possibly be. The script is nothing to write home about, but Bullock's performance is so great and the special effects so jaw-droppingly convincing that this is a survival drama one can't possibly look away from.

9 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Directed by Ron Howard

Ron Howard has never exactly been praised as an extraordinary director, but he has certainly made some gems here and there. One such outstanding film is Apollo 13, one of the best movies about the space race. Based on a true story, this docudrama finds NASA having to devise a strategy to return Apollo 13's crew to Earth safely after the spacecraft undergoes internal damage.

Howard's direction is full of tension, the performances are fantastic, and the script is a lot more than just the movie's best-known quote. This is a terrifically engaging portrayal of the Apollo 13 disaster (which NASA has since described as a "successful failure," due to the experience earned from rescuing the crew). It's certainly a tough watch, but one that's fully worth it.

8 'The Revenant' (2015)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

With The Revenant, Alejandro G. Iñárritu became the third-ever filmmaker to win two Best Director Oscars back-to-back. Frankly, he fully deserved them. Masterfully directed and with the performance that finally earned Leonardo DiCaprio his long-overdue Best Actor Oscar, this is the true story of frontiersman Hugh Glass. While on a fur-trading expedition in the 1820s, he had to fight to survive after a bear mauled him and his team left him for dead.

What makes the film all the more special as a survival drama is the fact that The Revenant's shooting process was a survival drama in itself. From shooting in extreme conditions with only natural lighting, to DiCaprio eating raw bison liver for a scene, all of these elements contributed to making the film feel genuine, raw, and gut-wrenching.

7 'Society of the Snow' (2023)

Directed by J.A. Bayona

One of the best survival movies based on true stories, Netflix's multinational drama Society of the Snow is based on the horrifying experiences of the Uruguayan rugby team that crashed on a glacier in the Andes back in 1972. There, the few passengers who survived the crash found themselves in one of the world's toughest environments to survive, having to resort to the most extreme measures while struggling to maintain their sanity.

Deeply intimate, visually striking, and refreshingly character-driven, Society of the Snow is by far the best portrayal of this story that's ever been made. It's a potent deconstruction of heroism and friendship in times of terrible tragedy, outlined by a poignant aura but given life by a hopeful, profoundly human heart. The cast has tremendous chemistry, making these real-life heroes truly feel like they're there on the screen.

6 'Life of Pi' (2012)

Directed by Ang Lee

Directed by the terrific Ang Lee, Life of Pi is an adaptation of a philosophical book by Yann Martel that for a long time was believed to be unadaptable. Leave it to Ang Lee to turn Martel's novel into a riveting low-fantasy epic, where a young man who survives a disaster at sea is thrown into a journey of adventure and discovery. His only companion? A Bengal tiger named Richard Parker.

Lee's beautiful rendition of Martel's themes of the relentless desire to survive and the magic of storytelling is deeply affecting. Mixed with some of the most stunning visuals of any film from the 2010s, Life of Pi became an instant survival drama classic. Even setting aside the visuals, though, this is one of the most gorgeous stories Lee has told in his whole career.

5 'Cast Away' (2000)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis is a pretty hit-or-miss director, but when his movies hit, they hit hard. One of his most acclaimed works is the heartbreaking Cast Away, starring Tom Hanks as a FedEx executive who undergoes a physical, psychological, and emotional transformation after he crash lands on a deserted island. What follows is a journey of terrible ordeals and the struggle to maintain hope in the face of inevitable death.

Anchored by some of Zemeckis's darkest and most mature direction, as well as by what might just be Tom Hanks' best performance, Cast Away is a perfect encapsulation of what makes the survival drama genre so fascinating and gripping. It's a brutal story that definitely doesn't hold back on making the audience shed a few tears, but by the time it's over, this harrowing journey will have all been worth it.

4 '127 Hours' (2010)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Based on an impressive true story, 127 Hours is one of Danny Boyle's best and most distinct works to date. It stars James Franco as Aron Ralston, a mountain climber who got stuck under a boulder while canyoneering alone in Utah. The extreme measures that the character has to rely on in other to survive are the kinds of things that, if one didn't know this was a true story, one would simply not believe.

Like many great biopics in movie history, this one happens to be a thriller — and what a nail-biting thriller it is. An admirably committed Franco and a highly energetic yet restrained Boyle at the top of his game collaborate to create one of the most harrowing survival dramas ever made. Even though the bulk of the narrative takes place within such a tiny setting, Boyle manages to make it an adventure as blood-pumping as any other.

3 'Into the Wild' (2007)

Directed by Sean Penn