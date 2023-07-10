It's tough out there in the real world. Survival of the Thickest is an upcoming Netflix series that revolves around the life of Mavis, an ambitious assistant fashion stylist in Manhattan. Fueled by her determination to succeed in the fashion industry, Mavis faces unexpected challenges when her seemingly supportive boyfriend, Jacque, betrays her trust. Forced to make major life changes, she finds herself in a cramped apartment in Brooklyn, accompanied by a quirky roommate. With the unwavering support of her loyal best friends, Khalil and Marley, Mavis navigates the complexities of love, friendship, and self-discovery while pursuing her dreams and finding her own path to success.

Created by comedian Michelle Buteau and writer-producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Survival Of The Thickest is a heartfelt series set in the bustling backdrop of New York City. Joining the lineup of memoir adaptations, the series is also inspired by Buteau's memoir of the same name. The show delves into the dynamic and relatable experiences of its protagonist, Mavis, as she navigates the challenges of love, career aspirations, and personal growth.

When Is Survival of the Thickest Coming Out?

All eight episodes of Survival Of The Thickest are set to be released on July 13, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for Survival of the Thickest?

The trailer for Survival of the Thickest was released on June 23.

Mavis, an aspiring lead fashion stylist working as an assistant in Manhattan, is fueled by ambition and supported by her photographer boyfriend, Jacque. He actively assists her in landing a crucial interview at Essence magazine. However, Mavis's world crumbles when she discovers Jacque's infidelity, leading her to move out of their luxurious Manhattan apartment. She finds herself in a cramped Brooklyn residence, sharing space with an eccentric roommate.

While navigating the challenges of being a single woman in her thirties, Mavis remains determined to embrace her life and make her mark in the fashion industry, even without the support of Jacque. Fortunately, her loyal best friends Khalil and Marley stand by her side, offering both encouragement and honest feedback, ensuring Mavis remains true to herself while navigating the ups and downs of her journey.

Who Stars in Survival of the Thickest?

Buteau takes on the role of Mavis, a 38-year-old assistant stylist who is on the verge of a breakthrough in her career. However, her world is turned upside down when she catches her partner, both in love and work, being unfaithful. Mavis has always relied on her quick thinking and creativity during fashion shoots, and now she is determined to not just survive, but also thrive. Having gained recognition through her successful stand-up career spanning two decades, Buteau has extended into the world of comedy specials, making her debut with Welcome to Buteaupia. She was also previously involved in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe.

Tone Bell takes on the role of Khalil, a loyal and devoted best friend to Mavis. When Mavis starts to doubt herself and engages in self-deprecating thoughts about her ex, Khalil is there to set her straight. Bell made notable appearances in popular shows like Key and Peele, The Flash, and Whitney.

Tasha Smith portrays Marley, Mavis' other close friend who exudes a powerful presence. Marley holds a prominent position in the finance industry, confidently leading the boardroom as the only Black woman at the table. Her strength and determination extend to her unwavering support for her friends. Smith has garnered recognition for her outstanding performances in First Wives Club, Empire, and Running Out of Time.

Liza Treyger, from hit films like Nope and The King of Staten Island, portrays Jade, Mavis' peculiar roommate in their shared and somewhat disheveled Brooklyn apartment. Both Marley and Khalil find it challenging to tolerate Jade's constant presence and her tendency to meddle in Mavis' affairs, albeit in her own unique and endearing manner.

Meanwhile, Taylor Selé plays Jacque, a fashion photographer who is constantly surrounded by models in his line of work. When Mavis uncovers his act of infidelity, Jacque insists it was a one-time mistake and becomes determined to win her back. Selé, who is also a former NFL player, has gained recognition for his recurring roles in the series Queens.

Anissa Felix portrays India, as a remarkable and intelligent student in Khalil's painting class. Although she has her heart set on Khalil, India's own life is just too complex and intricate to have him in her world right now. While Felix has made appearances in episodes of The Good Fight and Tommy, Survival of the Thickest marks her significant television debut.

What Is Survival of the Thickest About?

Below is the official synopsis for Survival Of The Thickest:

“Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.”

The original memoir, Survival Of The Thickest, is an engaging book written by stand-up comedian, actress, and host Buteau, which draws inspiration from her life experiences. Reminiscent of popular memoirs like Mindy Kaling’s Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? and Gabrielle Union’s We’re Going to Need More, Buteau's memoir is a heartfelt collection of essays that delve into her upbringing as a Caribbean, Catholic, and thick woman in New Jersey. Her captivating anecdotes transcend the boundaries of her suburban town, taking readers on a journey from her college days in Miami to working as a newsroom editor during 9/11, and even kick-starting her stand-up career at a male strip club. Throughout the memoir, Buteau navigates through various challenges, offering readers a testament to her resilience. Regardless of life's ups, downs, and peculiarities, Buteau's message shines through – it's best to embrace every experience with her unapologetic self (and a stylish pair of jeans).

Who Is Making Survival of the Thickest?

Buteau and Sanchez-Witzel, along with showrunner responsibilities on the project, will also act as executive producers. Sanchez-Witzel is known for her involvement in projects like New Girl, The Carmichael Show, and My Name Is Earl. Joining them in executive producing duties are Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. This collaboration follows Sanchez-Witzel's recent multi-year overall deal with Netflix in June, which marked a significant talent acquisition for Tracey Pakosta, who joined the streaming platform as a Vice President. Anne Hong from Mosaic also serves as co-executive producer. Notably, Linda Mendoza, who directed the first two episodes of the series, has been announced as one of the series directors.

Plans for Survival Of The Thickest were announced in early 2022, with an eight-episode order based on Buteau's memoir. This project signifies a continuation of Buteau's partnership with Netflix, which has encompassed various ventures such as her own stand-up special titled Welcome to Buteaupia, hosting responsibilities for reality series like The Circle and Barbeque Showdown, as well as acting roles in the original series Tales of the City and the film Always Be My Maybe.