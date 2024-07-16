The Big Picture Season 2 of Survival of the Thickest is officially in production, promising more drama and laughs with Mavis and her besties.

Michelle Buteau shines as the creator, star, and executive producer of the show, showcasing her talent and versatility.

The first season received positive reviews, with an 85% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, setting high expectations for Season 2.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 is officially in production, and we’re totally here for it! As seen on the show’s official X account, Netflix has let the world know that the series is "back baby!" Earlier in February, the Michelle Buteau-led show was renewed for another season, but no premiere date was announced then. Even so, fans may not have to wait too long before they see Mavis Beaumont (Buteau) return to small screens with more juicy drama alongside her besties Khalil (Tone Bell) and Marley (Tasha Smtih).

Created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez Witzel for the streamer, the comedy-drama show is based on a collection of personal essays of the same name by the Someone Great star and follows her as a woman trying to rebuild her life after a breakup. The show aired its first season, which consisted of eight episodes, in July 2023. At the time, it received an 85% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 6.60/10.

Besides the dramatic trio who lead Survival of the Thickest, the show has a fantastic list of recurring stars who add even more spice to the storyline. They include Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina, Ambre Anderson as Dr. Britta, Anissa Felix as India, Peppermint as herself, Taylor Selé as Jacque, Marouane Zotti as Luca, Michelle Visage as Avery, Sarah Cooper as Sydney, Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce, Liza Treyger as Jade, Becca Blackwell as Day and Allan K. Washington as Trent with Nicole Byer appearing as a special guest.

Who Is The 'Survival of the Thickest' Creator?

Buteau is undoubtedly a woman of many talents, and we can agree that Survival of the Thickest proves so. In addition to creating and starring in the Netflix show, the movie star serves as one of the executive producers alongside Sanchez-Witzel, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich, Anne Hong, and Linda Mendoza. Meanwhile, outside of acting, Buteau is a renowned stand-up comedian, TV host, producer, and podcast host. In 2019, she began hosting the WNYC podcast Adulting with co-host Jordan Carlos, and the following year, she earned hosting duties for the Netflix reality show The Circle. That same year, the multifaceted entertainer published Survival of the Thickest, which was her first book and gained her even more popularity.

The first season of Survival of the Thickest is available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the upcoming Season 2.

Survival of the Thickest Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man's basket, but she's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family. Release Date July 13, 2023 Cast Michelle Buteau , Tasha Smith , Tone Bell , Monnae Michaell Seasons 1

