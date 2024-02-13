The Big Picture Michelle Buteau's comedy-drama series Survival of the Thickest has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

Buteau announced her second comedy special, the follow-up to Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia , is coming soon on Netflix.

The first season of Survival of the Thickest received critical acclaim and earned multiple NAACP Image Award nominations.

Survival of the Thickest is an adaptation of Buteau's collection of essays of the same name focusing on the Black, plus-sized Mavis Beaumont (Buteau) who's back on the dating scene after catching her partner in the middle of an affair. Crushed by the revelation, she moves to a flat in Brooklyn and tries to rebuild her career as a struggling stylist with a little help from her loyal friends and relatives. Season 1 saw Mavis pursue her best life as she tackles the world with "a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss" in hopes of conquering the many romantic and professional hurdles ahead of her.

Mavis's journey back to the top earned plenty of flowers in its first season. The series currently stands at a Certified Fresh 85% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes with audiences similarly pleased. Buteau's efforts were also recognized by the NAACP Image Awards as Survival of the Thickestgarnered seven nominations, including four for Buteau as a writer, star, and executive producer in comedy and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative on the television side of things. For Buteau's first writing credit on a project beyond her specials or stand-up series like The Comedy Lineup, it was a resounding success that both she and the platform are eager to keep rolling in Season 2.

Who Stars in 'Survival of the Thickest'?

There's no word on what the cast for Season 2 will be like, but it's certain to include Buteau and likely Tone Bell and Tasha Smith who portrayed Mavis's best friends Khalil and Marley. Following the Season 1 finale, which saw Mavis fly to Italy and into the arms of Luca, I May Destroy You alum Marouane Zotti is also primed to return to take their relationship to the next level. Additionally, Taylor Selé, Garcelle Beauvais, Liza Treyger, Anissa Felix, Anthony Michael Lopez, Monnae Michaell, Usama Siddiquee, Allan K. Washington, Becca Blackwell, Peppermint, J. Riley Jr., Anna George, Michelle Visage, Donovan Louis Bazemore, and Ambre Anderson also made up the cast for Season 1 with Sarah Cooper, Hugh Moore, Solomon Georgio, Mark McKinnon, Christine Jones, Joyelle Johnson, Veronica Mosey, Nicole Byer, Jordan Carlos, Clifton Davis, Misha Osherovich, and Robert Christopher Riley on board as additional guest stars.

Buteau co-created Survival of the Thickest with showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who previously worked as a producer on comedy hits like My Name Is Earl and New Girl. The pair of creators also headline a writing team featuring Grace Edwards, Ian Edwards, Solomon Georgio, E.R. Fightmaster, Hillary Handlesman, and Julia Lindon. Behind the camera for the series are Emmy winners Linda Mendoza and Amy Aniobi alongside Never Have I Ever's Kim Nguyen and GLOW's Kimmy Gatewood.

Season 1 of Survival of the Thickest is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 as it comes out.