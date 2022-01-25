The comedian and host whose voice audiences became familiar with throughout every season of reality series The Circle has just booked another project – with a focus on her own work. Netflix has ordered to series Michelle Buteau’s Survival of the Thickest, based on her 2020 book of essays by the same name. The series is set to follow a newly single, plus-size Black woman who has to take the reins of her own life after a bad break-up.

In the book, Buteau shares her own experience across several events in her life, including growing up Caribbean, thick, and Catholic in New Jersey, dating disasters, her stint opening for male strippers, being a newsroom editor during 9/11, and many other serious and funny topics that paved her way to stardom.Whether all of this fits into the eight episodes ordered by Netflix is for Buteau herself to figure out, along with co-creator Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who has written and produced comedies like New Girl, The Millers, and My Name Is Earl. Sanchez-Witzel will also serve as showrunner for the new series.

In an official statement, Buteau celebrated her book being turned into series and her choice of screenwriting partner:

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix. To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it! Danielle has been a dream partner and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

Survival of the Thickest is yet another step into the wildly successful partnership between Buteau and Netflix. On top of hosting hit reality series The Circle, the writer-actor-comedian also hosted her own stand-up comedy special, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, which premiered in September 2020 and earned her a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special, making her the first woman to be granted the prize. Buteau has also done narration for several Netflix projects and is set to host season two of reality competition series Barbecue Showdown. The streamer can't get enough of her, but can you blame them?

Netflix hasn’t set a premiere date for Survival of the Thickest yet. Check out the series' official synopsis here:

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis Beaumont unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

