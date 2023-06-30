Fans of Discovery’s Channel’s survival shows like Naked and Afraid, get excited! A new show called Survive the Raft is going to be the next up on your watch list. Taking place over nine episodes, this new series will place a bunch of strangers on one boat to see how well they can survive living and working together on the sea. And unlike many of the other survival shows on the network, this one has a competitive aspect to it. The contestants will be put to the test with mental and physical challenges that will test their abilities to work as a team. When they are sent out on missions and are successful, the cash prize is added to, with the goal of having a pot large enough to be split among the team members. But will they be able to survive these abrupt challenges, or will they turn against each other and give certain team members the boot?

All For One or One For All: Discovery’s ‘Survive the Raft’ Looks Into Human Behavior

Fans of survival shows will enjoy seeing how the contestants adapt, while competition fans will enjoy the interpersonal aspects of the show. This new series is inspired by a behavioral study done in 1973 by a Mexican anthropologist named Santiago Genovés. The study was to see if people from all walks of life and varying cultural backgrounds could work together over 100 days on the Acali raft. The experiment proved very interesting, with an uptick of violence and interpersonal chaos. It made headlines, even being nicknamed the “Sex Raft”. Will similar difficulties arrive on this new endeavor? Survive the Raft revamps this study, and it will certainly be interesting to see how the results will change (if they do) 50 years later. Viewers will get to watch these results throughout all nine episodes. The new series will be hosted by Nate Boyer, a US Army Green Beret, NFL football player and actor.

Survive the Raft premieres on Sunday, July 30 at 9:00PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Check out the series teaser here: