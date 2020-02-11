‘Survive’ Teaser Throws Sophie Turner Back into the Snow for Quibi

Quibi has lassoed some serious talent to launch its streaming platform, including Steven Spielberg, Dwayne Johnson, Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba, Kiefer Sutherland and Chance the Rapper. Now they’re adding the Queen in the North to that list with the brand new teaser for the upcoming drama series Survive.

In the series, Sophie Turner stars as Jane, a woman on her way home after an extended stay at an in-patient treatment center. She meets Paul (Corey Hawkins) at the airport, and the two suddenly find themselves the only survivors of a plane crash when their flight goes down in the snow-covered mountains. The trailer doesn’t give much else away, which makes sense because 1) it’s a teaser, and 2) Quibi’s entire platform is based on bite-sized episodes that are 10 minutes or less in length.

Not only is all of the streaming platform’s content being designed for quick viewing sessions, but they’re also meant to be watched exclusively on mobile devices, with audiences being able to switch between vertical and horizontal views in the middle of an episode. It’s an interesting gambit that we’re still a few months away from seeing whether or not has paid off. But Survive looks like a compelling offer, and coupled with the rest of their star-studded slate of programming, Quibi might prove to be impossible to resist when it launches this April.

Check out the teaser below.