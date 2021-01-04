Netflix has released the official trailer for Surviving Death, a new docuseries set to premiere this week. Surviving Death comes from director and executive producer Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work) and is based on journalist Leslie Kean's bestselling book of the same name. The mind-bending series will blend science and spirituality in its look into the possibility of the afterlife. Each of the six episodes features interviews with people who claim they have experienced the afterlife in their near-death experiences, people who claim to have proof of the afterlife based on communications with loved ones, and those who investigate these claims from a scientific or spiritual perspective.

The trailer for Surviving Death teases an utterly compelling look at the afterlife. It looks like this Netflix show will try to cover all of the scientific and spiritual perspectives this kind of topic would include. The previews of first-hand accounts of folks surviving a near-death experience and testimonies from medical and scientific professionals should also indicate to prospective viewers this show is interested in balancing its supernatural elements with logic and reason.

The structure of the Surviving Death docuseries is fascinating. The first episode will investigate the basic idea of whether it is possible to survive death in the sense that a part of who we are as humans continues on after our physical bodies die. Two episodes will take a look at mediums, from the history of these figures to their methods for communicating messages between the dead and the living. Two more episodes will focus on all the claims made about the ways in which the dead manifest and attempt to communicate from the afterlife. In the final episode of Surviving Death, three first-hand accounts of reincarnation are investigated as further proof that there is, indeed, life after death.

Surviving Death premieres on Netflix on January 6. Watch the official trailer for Surviving Death below. For more, find out what's coming to Netflix in January.

Here's the official synopsis for Surviving Death:

From director and executive producer, Ricki Stern (Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work), and based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book, Surviving Death is an in-depth investigative series exploring the possibility of an afterlife. Over six episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to—and even experienced—death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

