While the world around us falls apart one piece at a time, NBC decided to say “Hey guys, it could be worse!” And they’re right! Today, the network has announced their plans to move forward with a prehistoric apocalyptic series titled, Surviving Earth. The project promises to focus on not just one - but multiple Earth-destroying, life-ending events that turned out just fine after all. Ah… Life finds a way, doesn’t it?

While life forms managed to rebuild after each of these majorly destructive events, that doesn’t mean that absolute terror didn’t occur prior and for that, Loud Minds and Universal Television Alternative Studios plan to join forces and drop audiences right smack dab into the colorful worlds as they once were. Giant meteor crashes, lava spewing volcanoes, catastrophic earthquakes and other mega-disasters will take center stage as Surviving Earth walks viewers through how - against all odds - the planet has rebuilt itself every time.

Topics surrounding the crashing of the prehistoric age have been all the hype lately, with Apple TV+ recently dropping its own take on the land of the dinosaurs with Prehistoric Planet and, of course, the recent release of Jurassic World: Dominion. From what we can tell, the main difference between the two televised productions is that while Prehistoric Planet did a deep dive into the giant creatures roaming the world, Surviving Earth will do the same, but will lean harder on the Earth decimation angle. For fans of vibrant wildlife and scientific-based shows like Planet Earth looking for their next nature fill, Surviving Earth sounds like it’ll be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Those dinosaur history freaks who first got hooked on educational programming back in the late '90s with BBC's Walking with Dinosaurs or enjoyed the scripted sci-fi drama, Primeval, will be happy to know that the creator of both, Tim Haines is behind the production of Surviving Earth. Haines, who now serves as the Creative Director at Loud Minds said in a statement that through the series, the studios are hoping to address the "concern about our changing climate" and to unlock the past in order to better "know our future." It's always interesting to see how shows like these are able to entertain as well as educate their audiences, something that by Haines' statement, Surviving Earth intends to do.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Surviving Earth, but we do know that episodes will stream on Peacock the following day. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available. Check out the fearsome dino poster below: