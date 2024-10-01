A James Dean renaissance is happening this year. Following the news that Netflix is working on a series adaptation of one of Dean's most famous films, East of Eden, a movie about the iconic actor is also in the works. Contrary to the James Franco film of the same name, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the film will be a bit more personal. It will explore the alleged love story between Dean and William Bast, who claimed in his 2006 memoir that he had a romantic relationship with the actor. The movie is titled Surviving James Dean, just like the memoir. Guy Guido wrote the script after acquiring the rights to the book.

The late Bast wrote in the book that he and Dean met at the UCLA theater when they were 19. They started as roommates, developed a close friendship, and eventually became lovers. Since this was in the 1950s, they had to keep their relationship a secret. Dean's rising career also greatly influenced that decision since they didn't want to hurt it. Dean would present heterosexual relationships to the world, but Bast hoped that they would be able to live together again. Dean died in 1955 at the age of 24 from a motor vehicle accident, while Bast passed away in 2015 at the age of 84.

Surviving James Dean: The Film

Image via Warner Bros.

Guido's script focuses on the relationship between both men, set from their first meeting to Dean's death on September 30, 1955. The film is being timed to coincide with the anniversary of his death. The movie will explore their evolving relationship and Bast coming to terms with being gay in that era. Speaking about adapting the film and why it spoke to him, Guido said:

“I have been a fan and historian of James Dean since I was 18 years old, so I knew about his ‘friend’ Willie, even when information about their relationship was straight-washed by the Hollywood machine. As a filmmaker, I love telling the story of a celebrity’s life in their coming-of-age period. As a gay man, I was particularly drawn to Bast’s unique story.”

The director is also focused on properly casting the parts of Dean, Bast, and Bast's mother. “I am obsessed with getting the look right when it comes to casting and directing a film about a famous person. I want people to feel as if they are watching the real James Dean on the screen," he said.

James Dean is one of the most celebrated actors of the 20th century. He was known for playing complex characters who challenged the accepted notions of the time. In a few short years, he starred in well-received films like East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause, and Giant, the latter two of which were released posthumously.

