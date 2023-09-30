The Big Picture Surviving Paradise promises a mix of luxury and survival as contestants battle it out for a chance to win $100,000 in a cliffside villa.

The show's details remain mysterious, leaving viewers guessing about alliances, tasks, and the ultimate winner.

With elements of Survivor, The Bachelor, and Big Brother, Surviving Paradise aims to keep viewers on their toes with unexpected twists and turns.

Netflix is once again offering us another brand-new unscripted television show. Surviving Paradise premieres on Netflix, Friday, October 20th, and all nine episodes will be made available to stream in one go. Surviving Paradise appears to have several elements taken from previous reality shows gone by. Firstly there is a fabulous seafront villa perch on a hillside. A group of twelve young, unsuspected, good-looking people hoping to have the experience of a lifetime. Outside the villa among the thickets is the alternate world. A dark, dank woodlands, with its makeshift campsite, with very few amenities available. There is romance between the contestants, and with the joys of friendship and bonding, comes anger and revenge. There is and host, a stand-up comedian to keep the 12 participants engaged. All the ingredients for an exciting and much-anticipated reality show.

However, the specific details of the show itself is rather sketchy. Surviving Paradise, and no it’s not based on the documentary series Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale, which also happens to be on Netflix. This Surviving Paradise, according to the show makers three sentence synopsis reads. “Twelve contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives, living a life of luxury in a clifftop, ocean-side villa. What they don’t know is that they’ll have to start with nothing, living in the woods without any lavish amenities. Through friendships and alliances, they’ll team up to fight their way into the villa for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize.”

There is also a 2-minute promotional video that teases a cast of fun-loving young contestants cracking open bottles of Champagne and splashing around by the poolside. Under a glorious sunny sky and surrounded by a lush green landscape more details that can be gleaned from the promo. Our happy-go-lucky contestants are now sipping more bubbly while stretched out on a yacht with the wind in their hair. As the sun goes down the partying begins with dancing and frolicking in a huge and luxurious glass facade villa that looks out to the expansive sea. One of the contestants is heard saying “life don’t get any better than this”. Suddenly lights go off room by room to the shock and horror of the group. The narrator’s voice is then heard, “In this game everyone starts with nothing.”

The contestants are now walking down to the woods below in the dark, and looking miserable. The bikinis, gourmet meals and gorgeous smiles are now replaced with hoodies, campfire rice and tears. The conversation is no longer about how fabulous everything is, but more about the smell coming from the makeshift outhouse. It’s now up to the contestants to find a way back to their opulent lifestyle in the villa. The 12 contestants are seen divided into 2 groups. A handful is living large in the villa munching on tasty looking food, drinking cocktails and shooting pool. While the other contestants are talking about how awful it is, they didn’t sign up for this, and how to get back to the villa.

Move Up To The Good Life Or Go Back Down To The Squalor

Images from Netflix studios

To get back to the villa, it appears you must make alliances with your other cast members. On the flip side the group is also made up of enemies that would want to keep you down, so they can get out. It is also suggested the contestants can vote you back into the villa. Those who are on top in the villa, appear to have no tasks to do, and are simply indulging in fun and games, and enjoying the facilities. The contestants in the woods below are busy surviving, foraging and living off the land. What is required of them to get out of the woods is not explained. How you win the grand prize of $100,000, presumably once back the villa is also not told.

Trying to piece together the rules to Surviving Paradise isn’t easy. Perhaps this is what the show producers are trying to do, get the viewers guessing, so they will wait and watch the show to understand it all. In the shows' promo you see two of the contestants below running with backpacks on, suggesting there are tasks to be completed to get back to the high life. Though this could just be to get food to survive. There are also scenes that show all the contestants from both sides lined up against each other. Possibly at this point they will be told if they will move up to the good life or go back down to the squalor. New contestants are also seen appearing on the show, which would suggest there are added twists for the original 12 participants. What is for sure there are a lot of twists and turns to Surviving Paradise, and it is up to the contestants and equally the viewers watching on to see how it all pans out.

Surviving Paradise Looks Like A Cross Between Several Shows

Images from Netflx studios

There are no clues either how the 12 contestants are whittled down to a single winner. Those that make it to paradise, what happens next? Is there a second element to the show? Do they then get voted out by their fellow contestants? Do they get eliminated from the contest if they fail in further tasks, now carried out in the villa? These details are missing from both Surviving Paradise synopsis and its promotional video. Another missing element yet to be revealed is the show’s host, stand-up comedian Jessimae Peluso. Best known for Hollywood Pop Up Comedy Club 2018, The Opening Act 2020, Girl Code, 2013, and Casual Sex, 2010, Peluso will bring energy and laughter to the show. How she interacts with the contestants is again .

Surviving Paradise looks like a cross between several shows including, Survivor, Alone, The Bachelor, Big Brother, with elements of Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, The Lord of The Flies and Prison Break. The fact is Surviving Paradise could be any of the above, or none of the above. It seems Netflix will reveal all only when the show premieres on October 20th. The question therefore is Surviving Paradise intriguing enough to tune and see what this reality TV show is all about