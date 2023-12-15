The Big Picture Diddy's star is being quickly snuffed out as he is being canceled for allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Diddy's allegations are similar to R. Kelly's, with a dark reputation for violence and exploitation.

50 Cent announces a documentary detailing the allegations against Diddy, holding him accountable.

Every day, a new social media headline proves what many have suspected since The New York Times revealed Cassie Ventura's sexual assault civil suit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs on November 16, 2023. After a career spanning 30 years, Diddy's star is being quickly snuffed out, and he is being canceled daily. After years of silence, Cassie released a statement through her legal team, noting: "I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships." The statement was simple but accompanied by a 30+ page lawsuit detailing unspeakable acts allegedly done to her at the hands of her longtime boyfriend Diddy. It started a snowball effect that has gained enough momentum to, at a minimum, silence Diddy completely and, at its worst, possibly put him behind bars. The entire ordeal feels eerily reminiscent of the trajectory R&B icon R. Kelly found himself spiraling down after the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries was released on Lifetime in 2019.

Disgusted by the actions of his entertainment colleague, entertainment mogul Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has announced his production team will produce a documentary detailing the heinous acts committed by Diddy. 50 Cent has been vocal about the upcoming documentary that will focus on Diddy's acts of rape and sexual assault against four separate women, one of which was underage at the time. He says he will donate proceeds from the documentary to non-profit organizations supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The #MeToo Movement Didn't Include The Music Industry Until Recently

The #MeToo movement was birthed in 2006 by sexual assault survivor and activist Tawana Burke, but it wasn't until 2017 that the movement started drawing mainstream attention against some of Hollywood's most powerful names, including legendary film producer Harvey Weinstein. The focus of the allegations remained mostly on film and television, but there were insider grumblings of sexual assault and intimidation flying under the radar in the music industry. R. Kelly was first accused of pedophilia in the early 90s after bringing his underage artist to BET's 106 & Park and suggesting they were best friends. The interview of R. Kelly and a 15-year-old Aaliyah sitting next to each other dressed alike sparked outrage in the industry after legal documents were exposed showing the two were married. Over twenty years later, R. Kelly was finally put behind bars for several infractions including sexual misconduct, sex trafficking, child pornography, and a list of other crimes. Things have played out much differently for Sean Combs.

Although Cassie was underage when they first met, his allegations focus primarily on his intent to groom her to accept years of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse over a 10-year period. After Cassie's lawsuit became public several other young women have come forward with similar stories detailing being drugged, sexually assaulted, and physically abused by Diddy.

Diddy And R. Kelly's Allegations Are Eerily Similar

Diddy's public persona could be compared to R. Kelly's for several reasons. Aside from both men being regaled as the top of the urban music food chain, a dark reputation for violence and exploitation has followed both stars for decades. When Cassie's lawsuit was released to the public, social media didn't react to the allegations, but instead, shock and outrage were shared over the fact that Cassie dared to actually sue the music mogul. Like R. Kelly, former employees and associates of Diddy's, have shared ominous tales of violence and abuse from him against women and even several men who attempted to date his ex-girlfriends. Cassie's lawsuit detailed an instance when she spent time with music artist Kid Cudi, despite Diddy warning her to stay away from him. When she wouldn't comply, Diddy threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car and a short time later, the rapper's car was blown to smithereens. Because of their undeniable success, talent, and power, it was unthinkable that R. Kelly or Diddy would be held accountable for their actions.

Watching R. Kelly's predatory actions against numerous victims over twenty years in a three-part docuseries forced fans to visualize the culmination of the rumors surrounding the star. It didn't take long for state prosecutors to wake up based on the public outrage created by the docuseries and to begin putting together a case against R. Kelly. The docuseries presented testimony from victims that was permissible in a court of law. Critics are suggesting the same will happen for Diddy following 50 Cent's promise of a documentary.

For almost 30 years, Diddy's brand has celebrated a lifestyle of black opulence and success. In addition to his domination in the music industry, relationships with spirit and clothing brands helped catapult Diddy to the coveted position of one of the wealthiest Black men in the country. Unfortunately, behind the scenes of the lavish parties, extravagant excursions, and enviable lifestyle, there have always been whispers of violence, intimidation, and abuse.

Former artist Mark Curry went on record recently detailing witnessing young female artists being drugged with specially tagged bottles of alcohol at parties. Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day vocalized her disgust for her former employer and offered her support for Cassie Ventura. Blind items from former acquaintances and employees who still fear for their livelihood but want to share their support of other victims have started popping up all over social media. According to Rolling Stone, eighteen companies have terminated their partnership with Diddy's e-commerce platform, Empower Global. According to The Source Magazine, his clothing brand Sean John has been phased out and will no longer be featured in Macy's department stores in 2024. To add further insult to Diddy's injuries, according to Radar Online, a representative for the Recording Academy has confirmed the Grammy's are considering rescinding Diddy's invitation to attend the upcoming 2024 Grammys. "We are taking this matter very seriously, and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the representative said.

50 Cent is Holding Diddy Accountable

Hip-hop is an industry with blurred lines when it comes to toxic masculinity and misogyny. It's encouraging to see the gatekeepers of the culture standing in solidarity against alleged predators and predatory behavior. 50 Cent's response to Diddy's behavior seemed comical in the beginning, but as the disgusting allegations continued to spill out into the media, it became alarming how so many leaders in a billion-dollar industry could turn a blind eye to continued complaints and rumors of abuse against women. Although there are many similarities between R. Kelly and Diddy there are also several outstanding differences.

R. Kelly was a talented artist who wrote and produced music for many other artists. R. Kelly had a very distinct R&B audience and although his talent achieved commercial success, much of his audience was specific to rhythm and blues music. Diddy is a much bigger fish in the ocean of entertainment. His appeal is beyond urban music and at times supersedes the brand of music completely. Unlike a predator like Harvey Weinstein or Jeffrey Epstein, Diddy has a likability factor and is recognized as a talent, as much as he is for his contributions behind the scenes. Watching a documentary detailing Diddy's abuse over his 30-year career will have a much bigger impact than Surviving R. Kelly.

In addition to the subject nature, having the series produced by one of the biggest names in hip-hop turned film and television will also create an audience that no other documentary has seen thus far. Surviving R. Kelly served a much bigger purpose than the producers initially realized when they put the series together. The series created an opportunity for the victims to have a safe space to speak up for themselves and even more importantly, to heal. The same courage seen in the victims who sat down with the team that produced Surviving R. Kelly is present in Cassie Ventura and the other three ladies who have finally spoken up against the pain and torment allegedly inflicted upon them by Diddy.

Their courage, hopefully, will offer a support system for other victims suffering alone in silence. The bigger picture includes the entire genre of hip-hop that can stand up as a collective and begin to redefine itself as a culture that celebrates both men and women and will not allow predators to hide and thrive within its lifeblood.

Surviving R. Kelly is available to stream on Netflix. Seasons 2 and 3 are available on Lifetime.

