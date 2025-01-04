The new era of Survivor has had several shocking moments, but none more controversial than when Mike Gabler won Survivor 43 over Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight in a landslide 7-1-0 vote. Cassidy's strategic gameplay and competition wins were not rewarded by the jury spearheaded by Cassidy's former ally, Karla Cruz Godoy, who decided that Gabler's under-the-radar approach to the game was more deserving of the million-dollar prize. Karla's jealousy over being voted off at the hands of her former ally and inherent sexism from a male-majority jury led to a smear campaign against Cassidy that cost her the victory.

When Survivor 43 began, Cassidy became an instant target of the Coco tribe, receiving votes at both tribal councils the tribe attended. Instead of lying low, she created a strong alliance with Karla to control the Coco tribe and make it to the merge. This alliance ended in episode 11 when Karla betrayed Cassidy and planned to vote her out. Fortunately, Cassidy won immunity and successfully voted out Karla in episode 13 instead after being told of Karla's betrayal by Owen. Karla's jealousy of Cassidy stems from these crucial moments, as she argued that she saved Cassidy from being voted off, yet Cassidy ended Karla's game and made the final three over her. Cassidy was a perceived threat to win from Day 1 and yet was able to make the necessary bonds and moves to make it to the final tribal council.

Gabler Successfully Rallied The Gaia Tribe

Meanwhile, Gabler was an immediate liability to the Baka tribe, deemed weak and disposable in both challenges and around camp. In episode 6, Gabler successfully rallied the Gaia tribe to vote out Elisabeth "Elie" Scott and then laid low until the season finale, when he was chosen to make fire against Jesse Lopez and succeeded. Cassidy's strategic and competitive dominance over Gabler's invisible presence made her more deserving of the title of sole survivor.

Cassidy's biggest move came in episode 13 when she ousted Karla for attempting to betray her. This move proved successful thanks to her bond with Owen, who told Cassidy of Karla's attempts to get her voted out. Cassidy utilized her adaptability and perception to convince Owen and Gabler that Karla and Jesse were bigger threats in the game to save herself. Unfortunately, Karla negated these strategic plays while on the jury, stating that the moves were her own and not Cassidy's, taking sole credit for the work Cassidy put into their successful alliance.

Gabler, on the other hand, failed to play a strategic game at all, being told who to vote for each tribal council instead of making his own moves. He was even left out of the plan to blindside Dwight Moore in episode 7, instead voting for Ryan Medrano in the minority. Even his move to vote out Elie in episode 6 was out of sheer annoyance as opposed to pure strategy, as the two butted heads throughout their time with the Baka tribe. This personal move further distanced him from being a strategic player.

Cassidy's Pivotal Challenge Win Proved Insignificant to the Jury

Throughout Survivor 43, Cassidy won three individual immunity challenges, with the most important one coming in episode 13 at the final four. While other seasons have praised multiple immunity challenge winners, such as Tom Westman in Survivor: Palau and Mike Holloway in Survivor: Worlds Apart, Cassidy was not given similar adulation. Cassidy's competitive dominance was instead discounted and used against her in the final tribal council to rationalize a Gabler win.

Karla argued against Cassidy's decision not to put herself into the fire-making challenge, even though she had already won immunity, insisting that it would have proven to the jury that she was the sole survivor. Instead of Karla applauding Cassidy for her perceptive ability to utilize Gabler to her advantage after already defeating the three remaining men in the immunity challenge, she reduced Cassidy to a single decision, arguing that she did not do enough to garner winning votes. Instead, credit was showered upon Gabler for winning the fire-making challenge, even though he had no option but to go in, as it was Cassidy's decision.

Sexism and Ageism Add A Complicated Layer to 'Survivor'

With a male majority on the jury, Karla had no issue swaying them to vote against Cassidy, as there is inherent sexism built into the game of Survivor. Women are often voted out first due to being perceived as weak or expendable in challenges. They are also less likely to find idols since they are forced to tend to the fire instead of gathering firewood where idols are typically hidden. Strategically, women struggle to lead an alliance for fear of being labeled bossy or controlling and must make more passive and subtle moves to avoid being seen as conniving or backstabbing. Conversely, men are allowed to make game-winning moves without worrying about the added perception that is brought upon a woman for making similar moves.

Gabler's gameplay is still valid, as he made strong bonds with nearly everyone in his tribe aside from Elie and Jeanine Zheng and portrayed himself as a number for anyone who needed it, giving up his agency for the chance to make it further in the game. As the oldest person on the cast and second-oldest winner of Survivor at age 51, Gabler had his own inherent biases against him. Older contestants are seen as weak if they're too passive, and overbearing and authoritative if they attempt to show leadership over their younger tribemates. Gabler won individual immunity and laid low when he needed to secure a victory, knowing the perception of older contestants.

Gabler's under-the-radar game is a valid strategy and should be rewarded more often. Also, a pivotal fire-making challenge win against the biggest threat in front of the jury was too compelling not to reward. Unfortunately, it comes at the cost of a strong strategic and competitive game by Cassidy. The magic of Survivor is that there is no wrong way to vote for a winner. Each juror has complete autonomy and is allowed to have their own criteria for how they vote. Cassidy's gameplay will be discussed for seasons to come, even though she didn't end up winning Survivor 43. Survivor is available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.