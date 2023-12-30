The Big Picture Carolyn Wiger, a former Survivor contestant, reveals that she left an abusive relationship and shares her story of overcoming it.

Carolyn receives an outpouring of support from fellow Survivor castaways and fans after sharing her story.

Carolyn's openness about her experience serves as an inspiration to others and underscores the importance of breaking the cycle of abuse.

Survivor fans were introduced to Carolyn Wiger on season 44. Her unique personality made it hard for her to blend into her tribes. But she strategized, found an idol, and had an important ally with winner, Yam Yam Arocho, to make it to the final 3. Carolyn's story was so compelling that Sia awarded her $100,000.

Carolyn had a clear message about what making it to the finale meant to her. "I didn't expect this for me especially," she said. "I'm like that kid who like couldn't shut up in fifth grade who was separated from the rest of the class because I was so weird and different. And people just said like, 'Just stop talking. Why can't you just be normal?' Just to be here at the end, it feels amazing." Once again, she chose to be vulnerable and share her story of leaving a hard situation.

Carolyn Wiger Says She's Breaking a Cycle of Abuse

Carolyn posted a montage of clips and pictures in an Instagram post on December 27. It starts with a video of her crying with the words, "Recently I left my abusive relationship." There is a series of things broken in her home and holes in the walls are being repaired. There is a short clip of cops appearing on a doorstep. "Don't let them convince you it's not abuse because they punched walls instead of you," appears in the video. The montage ends with happy moments of the former castaway with her son. She notes that she's proud of breaking a cycle. "I used to think it couldn’t happen to me. But even through the darkest time of my life, I’ve found hope. Abuse can happen to anybody. You’re not alone. It is what you do to overcome it that is important," she captioned the post.

Multiple people showed their support for her in the comments. "I haven’t cried in months, but sobbed watching this," Carson Garrett from her season wrote. "Witnessing you go from chains to freedom has been one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen. To know that someone could treat such an incredible, kind, and beautiful human inside and out this way irks me to my core. But through the trial, you have not only survived and overcome addiction but also abuse. I’m so amazed and proud of you. Thank you for sharing your story."

"Carolyn, I am so proud of you!!" Lauren Harpe commented. "Carolyn, I am so proud of you!! Remember this is only a season, and God gives his strongest battles to his toughest soldiers. Continue to share your story and journey love! There is so much more light and greatness waiting for you on the other side & I cannot wait to witness all that is to come. & to that man..… Bye Felicia! love you!"

Castaways from other Survivor seasons also gave her kind words. "I’m sorry you had to go through that Carolyn!" Geo Bustamante from Survivor 43 added. "You are such a strong person, and I'm glad you are standing up for yourself, but also being an inspiration to many others out there!"

"Love you," Eliza Orlins from Survivor and The Amazing Race 31 commented. "Proud to know you and inspired by your amazing strength. Thank you for sharing your story. You will inspire so many people. The magnitude is incredible." Season 46 of Survivor premieres February 28, 2024, on CBS. All seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+.

