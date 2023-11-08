The Big Picture The Survivor 45 amulet advantage is introduced in Season 45, episode 5. Castaways Austin, J. Maya, and Kellie are given the choice between sandwiches and an amulet advantage.

The amulets grow stronger in smaller numbers, with three granting an extra vote, two allowing a steal-a-vote, and one being an idol. They must be played together and have power until the final five.

Austin sees the amulets as a disadvantage and views them as a symbol of war. He plans to strike first and take down those with amulets. There is potential for alliances to form and betrayal to occur among the castaways.

The new era of Survivor continues with its beware advantages and twists. Jeff Probst proudly says the game will make castaways work harder at every step of the game. So the castaways must find food on their own, strategize against each other, and vote out their tribe members to win the $1 million prize. Season 45, Episode 5, "I Don't Want to Be the Worm" introduced the amulet to three castaways as an advantage, but it might do more harm than good.

What is the Survivor 45 Amulet Advantage?

Image via CBS

Austin Li Coon from the new Belo Tribe, J. Maya from the Reba Tribe, and Kellie Nalbandian from the new Lulu Tribe were picked to go on a journey together. They hiked and found two options when they were done. They could enjoy sandwiches and orange juice to return to the game fed. Or they could each get an amulet advantage. Majority rules and it's important to note that Austin and J. Maya started on the Reba tribe together.

RELATED: The Lesson Future Castaways Should Learn From Hannah’s ‘Survivor 45’ Quit

All the amulets must be played at the same time, so they can work together. However, the amulets grow stronger in smaller numbers. Three of them are an extra vote, two are a steal-a-vote, and one is an idol. The amulets have power until the final five. Austin wanted the safe route and eat the sandwiches. "These amulets don't have much power," he said. "In fact, I view them more as a disadvantage because you need to use these amulets together." J. Maya was pro amulet and offered a pact they don't target each other until final seven. Kellie was torn. She ultimately picked the amulets.

"This is not a symbol of an alliance," Austin said in his confessional. "This is absolutely a symbol of war. I need to be the first to strike to take them down. I'm turning this into a full-blown idol. They're going to get my revenge for getting in between me and that freaking sandwich."

The graduate student later proved to have some social sway in the game. He returned to Belo before they had to go to Tribal Council. Emily Flippen was the deciding vote between two duos. Brando Meyer and Kendra McQuarrie are from the original Belo Tribe. Then there were Austin and Drew Basile from the former Reba tribe. Drew refused Brando's offer to work together. So Brando resorted to lying about Drew to paint a target on him. It looked like he tricked Emily until Austin returned from the journey and Brando was voted out.

Austin also lied to the tribe about his advantage. He claimed they had the option to eat or do a sweat challenge to win an advantage. He said they failed and didn't get an advantage. That's risky since we've seen people truly fail at challenges only for their tribe members to not trust them. However, he did tell Drew and Emily the truth later to gain her trust. That leaves Kendra at the bottom of the tribe unless Emily flips again. So if Kellie, Austin, and J. Maya make it to the merge there might be a race to take each other out. However, if one of them goes before that, then the others can celebrate.

Survivor can be streamed on Paramount Plus.