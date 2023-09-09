The Big Picture Survivor has remained a dominant force in reality TV for 23 years, adapting to changes while maintaining a simple format that audiences love.

The upcoming 45th season will feature a longer 90-minute format for the first time ever, along with new elements and three tribes of contestants.

The diverse cast of Survivor 45 includes a civil rights attorney, a school principal, a critical care nurse, and a content producer, all competing for a million-dollar prize.

Survivor has been outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting the ever-changing reality TV landscape for 23 long years. Throughout 44 seasons, with the 45th season on the way, the reality competition show — hosted by Jeff Probst since its inception in 2000 — has indeed adapted to the changes television has seen over the past decades, remaining one of the largest, most iconic, and most popular series in television history. While plenty of shows have emerged since the show's debut, Survivor has been the undisputed staple in the reality genre with its considerably simple format that combines all the elements audiences look for in a reality show.

Apart from celebrating its recent Emmy nomination, the show will be coming back for another competitive season, this time with a super-sized team of castaways battling to be the sole survivor. And for the first time ever in Survivor history, Survivor 45 will be 90 minutes long, contrary to the show's customary one-hour format.

Ahead of Survivor 45's September 27 release, CBS (via Entertainment Weekly) has introduced the 17 new contestants crashing the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, along with a returning player from Survivor 44, Bruce Perreault. Still competing for a million-dollar cash prize, the 45th season will incorporate "treacherous new elements" by dividing the contestants into three tribes of six. But although the upcoming season will feature some changes, the show's premise stays the same: to outwit, outplay, and outlast.

The Survivor 45 cast members include a civil rights attorney, a school principal, a critical care nurse, and a content producer. Perreault, who had been medically evacuated during Survivor 44, will be trying his shot again to win the Sole Survivor title. Meet the newest castaways down below:

18 Julie Alley

Image via CBS

Age: 49

Occupation: Estate attorney

17 Bruce Perreault

Image via CBS

Age: 47

Occupation: Insurance agent

16 Katurah Topps

Image via CBS

Age: 35

Occupation: Civil rights attorney

15 Sean Edwards

Image via CBS

Age: 35

Occupation: School principal

14 Hannah Rose

Image via CBS

Age: 33

Occupation: Therapist

13 Kendra McQuarrie

Image via CBS

Age: 31

Occupation: Bartender

12 Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup

Image via CBS

Age: 30

Occupation: Gym owner

11 Kellie Nalbandian

Image via CBS

Age: 30

Occupation: Critical care nurse

10 Kaleb Gebrewold

Image via CBS

Age: 29

Occupation: Software sales

9 Sabiyah Broderick

Image via CBS

Age: 28

Occupation: Truck driver

8 Emily Flippen

Image via CBS

Age: 28

Occupation: Investment analyst

7 Austin Li Coon

Image via CBS

Age: 26

Occupation: Grad student

6 Jake O’Kane

Image via CBS

Age: 26

Occupation: Attorney

5 Brandon Donlon

Image via CBS

Age: 26

Occupation: Content producer

4 Dee Valladares

Image via CBS

Age: 26

Occupation: Entrepreneur

3 Janani “J” Krishnan-Jha

Image via CBS

Age: 24

Occupation: Singer

2 Drew Basile

Image via CBS

Age: 23

Occupation: Grad student

1 Brandon “Brando” Meyer

Image via CBS

Age: 23

Occupation: Software developer

Survivor 45 will premiere on CBS on September 27, 2023.