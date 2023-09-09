The Big Picture
Survivor has been outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting the ever-changing reality TV landscape for 23 long years. Throughout 44 seasons, with the 45th season on the way, the reality competition show — hosted by Jeff Probst since its inception in 2000 — has indeed adapted to the changes television has seen over the past decades, remaining one of the largest, most iconic, and most popular series in television history. While plenty of shows have emerged since the show's debut, Survivor has been the undisputed staple in the reality genre with its considerably simple format that combines all the elements audiences look for in a reality show.
Apart from celebrating its recent Emmy nomination, the show will be coming back for another competitive season, this time with a super-sized team of castaways battling to be the sole survivor. And for the first time ever in Survivor history, Survivor 45 will be 90 minutes long, contrary to the show's customary one-hour format.
Ahead of Survivor 45's September 27 release, CBS (via Entertainment Weekly) has introduced the 17 new contestants crashing the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, along with a returning player from Survivor 44, Bruce Perreault. Still competing for a million-dollar cash prize, the 45th season will incorporate "treacherous new elements" by dividing the contestants into three tribes of six. But although the upcoming season will feature some changes, the show's premise stays the same: to outwit, outplay, and outlast.
The Survivor 45 cast members include a civil rights attorney, a school principal, a critical care nurse, and a content producer. Perreault, who had been medically evacuated during Survivor 44, will be trying his shot again to win the Sole Survivor title. Meet the newest castaways down below:
18 Julie Alley
Age: 49
Occupation: Estate attorney
17 Bruce Perreault
Age: 47
Occupation: Insurance agent
16 Katurah Topps
Age: 35
Occupation: Civil rights attorney
15 Sean Edwards
Age: 35
Occupation: School principal
14 Hannah Rose
Age: 33
Occupation: Therapist
13 Kendra McQuarrie
Age: 31
Occupation: Bartender
12 Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup
Age: 30
Occupation: Gym owner
11 Kellie Nalbandian
Age: 30
Occupation: Critical care nurse
10 Kaleb Gebrewold
Age: 29
Occupation: Software sales
9 Sabiyah Broderick
Age: 28
Occupation: Truck driver
8 Emily Flippen
Age: 28
Occupation: Investment analyst
7 Austin Li Coon
Age: 26
Occupation: Grad student
6 Jake O’Kane
Age: 26
Occupation: Attorney
5 Brandon Donlon
Age: 26
Occupation: Content producer
4 Dee Valladares
Age: 26
Occupation: Entrepreneur
3 Janani “J” Krishnan-Jha
Age: 24
Occupation: Singer
2 Drew Basile
Age: 23
Occupation: Grad student
1 Brandon “Brando” Meyer
Age: 23
Occupation: Software developer
Survivor 45 will premiere on CBS on September 27, 2023.