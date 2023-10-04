The Big Picture Hannah Rose struggled with nicotine withdrawal on Survivor 45, which affected her mental state and ability to cope with the challenges.

Owen from Survivor 44 emphasized the importance of physically preparing for the show by cutting out substances like sugar and caffeine months in advance.

Castaways should wean themselves off substances and gain weight to better adapt to the lack of resources, ensuring a smoother experience on the show. #SurvivorTips

Survivor 45 started with the Lulu and Belo tribes competing with moving logs and then doing a puzzle. The prize for the tribe to win is a flint, a pot, and a machete. They both failed to get the machete and that meant the castaways struggled with making their shelter and getting food. Lulu lost the challenge and had to go to Tribal Council. It ended with Hannah Rose pushing castaways on her tribe to vote her out. The outcome was perplexing to many fans of the CBS show, but it's a lesson for future castaways.

Hannah Rose Struggled With Nicotine Withdrawal on Survivor 45

Hannah was on Lulu and had a good relationship with Brandon Donlon who was also struggling. "I hit a wall," she told him after finding out they didn't get the reward. "I am not survivorly." She admitted to wanting to lie down in a shelter, but they didn't have one. The therapist cried about being hungry and being wet. Brandon encouraged Hannah to stick with it. "Oh, you know why I'm crying?" she later told Brandon. "It's probably the nicotine withdrawal!" That added a lot more context to Hannah's mental state.

"I wasn't smoking," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I was vaping sometimes, but really I have these little nicotine pouches. I saw a tweet that someone sent me from Owen [Knight], who's one of my favorite Survivor players, that was like 'Hannah, searching for the immunity idol,' and it's just nicotine pouches. That's what I have done in an effort to just slowly wean off nicotine for years, and it played a role." That wasn't the only thing she cut cold turkey to be on the beach. "So I think caffeine, nicotine, sleep, and food withdrawal together, it was like, you know what? I know people are going to rip me apart," she later said. "I know people are going to hate me. [But] I would be inauthentic and I would be lying to myself if I stayed in that game."

Owen from Survivor 44 recapped the episode on Rob Has a Podcast. He revealed how he physically prepared for the show. "I remember cutting out sugar, caffeine, everything for like two months leading up to going," he told Rob Cesterino. "I feel like for someone dying to get on the show like you mentioned in the new era you would want that part of your preparation." He joked that Hannah's situation was similar to Shane Powers from Survivor: Panama. The marketing executive struggled on the island because he was away from cigarettes and was irritable around the other castaways. However, Shane did get to smoke as a reward later in the season by asking one of the locals for a cigarette. He came into fifth place.

So it's important for future castaways to wean themselves off of any substances that alter their brain and behavior months before the show. That way being without them isn't such a shock to their system. It's also helpful for castaways to gain weight to prepare for going without food. Carson Garrett from last season not only prepared by practicing puzzles, but by gaining weight. That way the body has more reserves to use when you're hungry.