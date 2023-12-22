The Big Picture Katurah Topps faced multiple challenges on Survivor 45, including being raised in a cult and receiving an emotional letter from her estranged mother.

Despite feeling invisible and excluded, Katurah was able to develop survival instincts from her difficult background.

Katurah experienced a panic attack during a challenge, highlighting her vulnerability and reminding her that she is human.

Katurah Topps had an emotional journey on Survivor 45. She started on the Belo Tribe and was determined to get rid of Bruce Perreault. She didn't get her wish until much later. The lawyer hid from other castaways her occupation and tried to lower her threat level. That wasn't a problem since the Reba Tribe was dominating the game.

But Katurah placed fourth despite everything that was stacked against her. She also revealed she was raised in a cult and left after she was expected to marry a man as a child. The lawyer received a letter from home from her mother, whom she hadn't talked to in a year, and was distraught over the ordeal. Lastly, fans watched her leave a challenge early due to a panic attack. Katurah explained what was happening to her body in that scary moment.

Survivor Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure , Drama , Family , Reality TV Seasons 44 Studio CBS

Katurah Topps Didn't Sleep Before Her Panic Attack on Survivor 45

Image via CBS

Katurah joined other castaways at the sanctuary where they had bed, food, and letters from home. She told the Black Bi Reality podcast that her skills in connecting with people come from what she had to overcome as a kid. "It's really just having to know that and be on high alert and in survivor mode my entire life," she said. "I mean you guys got a little, like a tiny snippet of what my background is like and there's no way to sugarcoat it. Like I've seen some crazy stuff. I've been in some horrific situations, and I've learned to quickly develop that instinct."

She then talked about receiving that letter from an estranged parent. "It was extremely hard," Katurah said. "It was extremely--I will not lie that was an unexpected hit and I think I had just been getting so many unexpected hits already in the game." The lawyer thought her social skills would place her in the middle of the pack. Instead, she was constantly fighting from the bottom without a number one ally.

"So I felt already invisible and alone and excluded and kind of like not seen as valuable," she explained. "And then having this moment where I'm like, 'OK I'm gonna get this reward that's gonna feed me. That's gonna nourish me, right?'" She thought the letter was going to bring her some kind of connection since she was lacking that in the game. "I cried that entire night at the sanctuary. I didn't sleep at all."

Katurah said she at most got about 30 minutes of sleep. "I think that's what led to the panic attack the next morning," the fourth-place finisher added. She said it was terrible to watch herself not be able to do the challenge. Katurah revealed she didn't know it was a panic attack, but other people helped her recognize it. "It made me realize I'm a human," she added. "I think I needed that lesson. I didn't even know I needed that lesson. But I have been so much like, 'You can be in the most terrible situations, and I have been. And still push through.'" The civil rights lawyer hoped she would win the $1 million prize so she could rest. She didn't win it, but USA Today reports Sia gave her $100,000 for her performance. The singer also rewarded Kaleb Gebrewold and Jacob "Jake" O’Kane $15,000 each.

All episodes of Survivor 45 are available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch On Paramount+