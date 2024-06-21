The Big Picture Drew Basile won his first game on Jeopardy, defeating a 15-time winner.

Drew is pursuing a master's degree in English Literature at the University of Oxford.

He was part of the Reba Four alliance on Survivor 45, placing sixth in the season. Total character count:

He may not have won Survivor, but Drew Basile can claim Jeopardy champion on his resume. Winning an Immunity Challenge on Survivor may be a bucket list moment, but having a victorious game of Jeopardy under your belt is something very few can accomplish, as both reality shows require different skills. Bringing his competitive spirit to the screen, Drew won his first game on the long-running game show on June 19.

Having first appeared on Survivor 45, Drew Bastile made a name for himself as the brilliant wordsmith, eager to drop a metaphor or literary anecdote into every Tribal Council or confessional he appeared in. Ultimately, placing sixth on the season, Drew was part of the dominating Reba Four alliance. Unfortunately for him, he got got by his fellow alliance members, Julie Alley and winner Dee Valladares, before he got them.

Drew Basile's Brilliance Is on Display on 'Jeopardy'



It's time to start "Drew Watch" as the Survivor star continues his journey to survive more games of Jeopardy. The reality star made history as the first Survivor alum to crossover and compete on Jeopardy. The self-proclaimed brainiac won his first contest nd is eager to continue his winning streak on the next episode of the show. Drew is currently pursuing a master's degree in English Literature at the University of Oxford. In his first victory on Jeopardy, he defeated 15-time winner, Adriana Harmeyer, and Tekla Sauter, walking away with a total of $23,482. He answered 21 questions correctly and only missed four in the first two rounds.

As Drew stated during his introduction and chat with host Ken Jennings, "It's not my first rodeo, Ken. I had the privilege of being on Survivor recently. So I lasted out there for 23 days of 26 with no clothes, no shelter, no food. It affected the noggin a little bit, but I'm hoping to, you know, be back on the horse for Jeopardy. Survivor's pretty hard on the body, but Jeopardy's tough on the mind." So which will last longer, his days on Survivor or his streak on Jeopardy? Keep watching to find out! Best of luck buddy!

