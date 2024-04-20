The Big Picture Survivor's early seasons had harmful portrayals of mental health, but recent seasons showcase open discussions and support.

Contestants on Survivor face emotional turmoil, especially when betraying each other, highlighting the importance of mental health.

The show's "new era" tackles important topics like mental health better, using airtime to share important messages with viewers.

While the purpose of reality television is to showcase its competitors' authentic reactions to their wild situations, it doesn't always do this in the most respectful way. Especially in the medium's earlier years, there were countless cringe-inducing scenes of reality shows spouting off some toxic stigma around a topic and perpetuating a harmful stereotype — and no program knows that more than Survivor. Created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, this legendary program has wowed viewers for more than two decades with its thrilling premise of having contestants fight against one another for the ultimate prize of $1,000,000.

Survivor is a show that prides itself on highlighting the real responses its players have in this tense setting, but the show has long been criticized for allowing nastier viewpoints and personalities to get most of the screentime. Especially regarding the important issue of mental health, its early eras are filled with both the camera and the competitors mocking a person's genuine emotional response to the game, often labeling them weak and — in some painful-to-watch scenes — tormenting them further. The program has tried to reverse this damage in recent seasons, and with its current season airing an open discussion of mental health and spotlighting how to support someone in duress, the series has set an amazing precedent it will hopefully follow going forward.

Survivor A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars. Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 46 Studio CBS Creator(s) Charlie Parsons

'Survivor' Is Trying to Make a Change

Much of Survivor's early history was marred by extremely inept handling of sensitive topics, a fault that the show has tried to correct in its most recent installments. This 'new era' has seen the series openly call itself out for these past faults, making significant changes to its format, like casting more people of color each season and ridding itself of the sexist language that had become ingrained within the gameplay. These changes create a platform for marginalized stories to be told and actually empower players to call out unjust behavior if they see it. It has created a much more welcoming space for all involved, which was showcased in episode seven of season 46. This episode was important for various reasons, from finally giving viewers the merge they'd been clamoring for to revealing who'd be the first member of the jury, but what was truly one of its most important moments was in a scene between Ben Katzman and Kenzie Petty.

Katzman is a self-proclaimed 'vibes guy', someone who is always positive and tries to maintain a laid back attitude in every situation. It was shocking for many viewers to see such a relaxed person rocket up out of slumber one night on the island from a violent panic attack, the man clearly experiencing internal pain as he struggled to catch his breath and reached out to the people sleeping next to him. This scene was informative yet deeply saddening, highlighting that anyone can face things like panic attacks and also, through Petty's response, how to properly support someone in a moment like this. She went to him, letting the strategy of their games fall away to be there for this other person who was clearly struggling and getting him the warmth and water he needed to feel safe. They both detailed their experiences with mental health issues, with Petty especially emphasizing how important it is to be there for someone when they're facing issues like Katzman was. It's an illuminating, heartwarming scene, and serves as an important lesson that everyone watching can learn from.

'Survivor' Is No Stranger to Mental Health Issues

In a setting as volatile as Survivor, it's inevitable that contestants feel the pressure of this cutthroat game. An essential aspect of this premise - stranding strangers on an island and challenging them to survive the elements and their fellow players' strategy — is deceit and manipulation. The cast must cheat one another in the hopes of making it one step further in the game, and while it's fun for those at home to watch these cunning strategies, it's forgotten how emotionally taxing these actions have on everyone involved. Whether you're the recipient of the lie or the person enacting it there's a great amount of emotional turmoil that accompanies choosing to betray someone you've come to consider a friend. And that's not even considering those who come onto the island already struggling with existing issues; from PTSD to unresolved trauma, Survivor has seen many people openly discuss their mental health issues and how hard it can be to practice proper coping skills amidst such brutal gameplay. It's an understandable and important experience that, for much of its earlier seasons, the show and its cast failed to take seriously.

Fans who only recently began watching Survivor are shocked at what a huge change the series' "new era" (the past 6 seasons) is from its earlier installments. Especially when comparing how it tackled important topics like race and sexuality, the series spotlighted numerous players who brazenly spoke about their discriminatory views while failing to consider how this harmful rhetoric could impact those watching at home. Mental health was another of these sensitive subjects, with players like Jessica 'Sugar' Kiper speaking about trying to recover from the recent death of her father on the island or Shirin Oskooi detailing her trauma growing up in an abusive household, plus countless other people brave enough to discuss their inner struggles.

It's hard to discuss things like these with a group of virtual strangers, and unfortunately for the contestants who did, their openness was often met with vitriol and ridicule from those around them. Supporters were overshadowed by the vocal players and the cameras that focused on them — who berated their traumas and criticized them as weak. The program failed to turn these moments into educational ones that could teach viewers how common mental health problems are and how to support someone going through them, instead choosing to let this triggering behavior take center stage.

Many reality shows contain some truly terrible moments, with the historical Survivor being no exception. No matter how good its intentions were, the series can't undo broadcasting some extremely harmful messages about mental health in its early years. But just because something was done wrong does not mean there isn't a capacity for change. Survivor has an astounding platform, one that reaches millions of people across the world and has been used to share some astounding stories of human triumph. In sharing the scene this season between Ben Katzman and Kenzie Petty, it's recognizing the importance of these kinds of conversations, no longer focusing on the glorified hatred it used to rely on for television and instead using this airtime to share an important message about mental health for its audience. It's an essential lesson that everyone should know, and the series should thank these cast members for giving it the opportunity to share this message.

