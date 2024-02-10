As Survivor fans, we really are a spoiled bunch, as the show continually treats us to new seasons just months after the last one's finale. Thankfully, this is the case with Survivor Season 46, as it comes just about three months after the finale of Season 45. While there were quite a few frustrated audience members throughout Season 45 due to the number of contestants who wanted to go home once they'd arrived, the game found its mud-soaked footing around halfway through the season, when alliances were starting to take shape, and the remaining contestants really wanted to be there. Hopefully, this new cast of characters in Season 46 will bring us lots of inspiration, more fun episode titles, and jaw-dropping blindsides.

Survivor is considered the first reality television show, premiered in 2000, to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the show now has a permanent home in Fiji, bringing a stunning backdrop to what is arguably the toughest competition show in the world. "Castaways" are sent to live on the island in tribes, and at the end of each episode, one tribe is forced to vote out one of its members. Unless they have a hidden immunity idol, that member is forced to leave the island, and their Survivor dreams are over. This occurs until the tribes reach the coveted merge, and one sole survivor wins one million dollars. Real friendships are formed between contestants, which makes the show so emotional, as individuals continue to be voted out of the competition as these bonds grow stronger. Season 46 premieres on February 28 on CBS and will be available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

Jamila "Jem" Hussain-Adams

Thirty-two-year-old Jem Hussain-Adams hails from Chicago, Illinois, and works as an international brand manager. Originally from Guyana, Jem says that moving to the United States by herself has been the biggest accomplishment of her life so far. A self-described "risk-taker," Jem might be one to watch when it comes to playing immunity idols and organizing blindsides at the tribal council.

Ben Katzman

Miami, Florida's Ben Katzman is a musician who loves "chilling hard at the beach," so perhaps being stranded on an island in Fiji is the perfect place for the thirty-one-year-old. He credits himself for being able to read a room, so time will tell if this skill will help Ben in the game of Survivor.

Jessica "Jess" Chong

Software engineer Jess Chong lives in San Francisco, California and enjoys biking around the city with her husband and making her own clothes. A twin, the thirty-seven-year-old Jess admires previous Survivor player Maryanne Oketch, and hopes to play the game like her. After playing rugby in college, Jess is sure to dominate the physical challenges of the show, perhaps winning her team's (or herself) immunity from the tribal council.

Bhanu Gopal

Currently living in Massachusetts, forty-one-year-old Bhanu Gopal is originally from India. His love of swimming should come in handy while he participates in Survivor, and perhaps his love of yoga as well. Bhanu says he's always there for his friends and can be quite emotional, so hopefully, this doesn't backfire as he enters the show's intensity.

Kenzie Petty

Salon owner Kenzie Petty says she is very resilient, and the proof is in her new small business surviving the COVID-19 pandemic. A lover of the game Catan, twenty-nine-year-old Kenzie prides herself on her positivity, a trait that is definitely needed on a show like Survivor. Kenzie lists jigsaw puzzles as one of her favorite hobbies, a common addition to many Survivor challenges.

Charlie Davis

Boston, Massachusetts, resident Charlie Davis is a law student who loves board games. Often on Survivor, contestants will hide the fact that they work in or study law, as it can be a sign that they are good at playing both sides. Audiences will have to wait and see if twenty-six-year-old Charlie reveals this detail about himself or if he'll talk about his passion for cross-country running.

Liz Wilcox

Thirty-five-year-old Liz Wilcox is a marketing strategist living in Orlando, Florida. As much as Liz loves being a "fun seeker," she says she is most proud of her self-confidence and the belief she has in herself. This is crucial in Survivor, where lack of sleep and food can make even the most confident player paranoid.

David "Jelinsky" Jelinsky

Las Vegas, Nevada resident David Jelinsky says he's aware that he likes to win an argument but believes he's matured over the years and can handle his hot-headed attitude. A slot machine salesman, twenty-two-year-old David says he grew up as a theater kid and danced in a professional ballroom as a kid.

Maria Shrime Gonzales

Maria Shrime Gonzales is a parent coach living in Dallas, Texas. Maria says she enjoys traveling and believes she is fiercely loyal. The forty-eight-year-old mother of three says she has an obsession with untying knots, a skill that will undoubtedly be tested in her time on Survivor.

Hunter McKnight

Twenty-eight-year-old Hunter McKnight says he is competitive and can often times be arrogant, a trait that isn't really tolerated in the game of Survivor. A science teacher, Hunter graduated from college in three-and-a-half years and was valedictorian in his high school. In his free time, Hunter likes to build his own Survivor challenges, so eyes will be on him when the time comes to solve a puzzle.

Moriah Gaynor

San Diego, California resident Moriah Gaynor is a program coordinator who loves playing Dungeons & Dragons. The twenty-eight-year-old says she often second-guesses herself but is proud of her "go-getter" attitude.

Q Burdette

Real estate agent Q Burdette lives in Memphis, Tennessee, and loves being a risk-taker. The first person in his family to graduate college, Q says one of his hobbies is fishing, a talent that makes someone a favorite in their tribe for being able to provide food.

Soda Thompson

Twenty-seven-year-old special education teacher Soda Thompson resides in New Jersey. Soda says she is "deathly afraid" of butterflies, which may make for an interesting time on an island where they are much more intense insects than butterflies. Proud of the life she's built for herself, Soda loves doing crafts. Perhaps building a shelter in episode one will be her next great craft.

Randen Montalvo

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, aerospace technician Randon Montalvo now lives in Orlando, Florida. A lover of running endurance marathons and extreme sports, hopefully, forty-one-year-old Randen's athleticism will aid him and his tribe in Survivor's constant physical challenges.

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Thirty-three-year-old Tiffany Nicole Ervin is an artist who loves painting and photography. Tiffany says she loves playing the lottery and considers herself a big risk-taker, which could either work out for her very well or make her a huge risk while she plays the game of Survivor.

Tevin Davis

Tevin Davis is an actor living in Richmond, Virginia. Having been a first-generation college student, twenty-four-year-old Tevin is proud of all his work to put himself through school and succeed in his studies. Considering himself a country boy, Tevin enjoys going to the beach, a hobby that hopefully won't be ruined for him after his time on Survivor.

Venus Vafa

Venus Vafa believes that she has a keen ability for seeing through people's facades, a trait that is incredibly valuable in Survivor. The twenty-four-year-old data analyst says she has a tough exterior, but when she feels she can get along with someone, she really takes them under her wing.

Tim Spicer

Thirty-one-year-old Tim Spicer is a college coach living in Atlanta, Georgia. Tim considers himself a good listener, and is proud to be a homeowner who is married to the love of his life. Tim says one of his favorite things to do is watch Survivor, so it'll be interesting to see what he's learned and how he applies it to his own time on the show.

