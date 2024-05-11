Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Survivor 46 Episode 11.

The Big Picture In Survivor 46, Charlie's bond with Maria is hindering his chances of winning the game.

Charlie missed the opportunity to make a major move by not eliminating Q when he had the chance.

Charlie's lack of significant gameplay moves may result in him being perceived as a zero vote finalist.

Are you ready for it? All season long, Charlie Davis has had a solid relationship with Maria Shrime Gonzalez. But after she helped orchestrate Tiffany Nicole Ervin's blindside last Tribal Council, Charlie realized that the tribe's perception was that Q Burdette was Maria's number one ally. With perception being reality, he used this to his advantage to help swing people's dissatisfaction for this new pair while still keeping Maria on his side. Maria ended up winning Immunity this week, so Charlie seemed to be ready to help eliminate Q. But alas, he didn't pull the trigger. Charlie has two Immunity Challenge wins, but the rest of his game has been under the radar. At this point, the Taylor Swift super fan has no bad blood on his hands, but can he shake it off that his resume is empty? Charlie is not playing with style. Who's afraid of little old Charlie? No one! And that's not perfect for him in the game. Karma is his trepidation to make a move.

When it comes to Survivor 46, it's been a season of whiplash. With chaotic players dominating the game, the back-to-back blindsides are lovely to watch, but when the castaways have the opportunity to make a major move, like play their Hidden Immunity Idol or eliminate a remaining threat, fans have been watching them come up short. Survivor 46 is filled with a plethora of interesting characters who are hungry to play the game, but they seem to be short-sighted in their plans. When it comes to Charlie Davis, his stock has been continually rising. His insight during confessionals has proved his pulse on the game is quite exceptional, yet his relationship with Maria is preventing him from making the move that will make him the champion of the season.

Charlie and Maria's Bond Is Getting in the Way of His Potential To Win

Charlie Davis came onto Survivor 46 as the adorably squeaky clean law student from New England with a massive obsession for Taylor Swift. Showcasing his vast knowledge of the Taylor Swift catalog through a song game against Ben Katzman, Charlie displayed a quirky nature that exposed that perhaps his social game was better than it appeared. He bonded with the women of the Siga Tribe early on while maintaining an alliance with the men as well. Being the middle player in the Siga Tribe set him up better than he might have expected, yet once again, this showcased his strategic game was on the path to great success. And then he found his ride or die through the mother of the tribe, Maria.

Realizing that their bond reflected the infamous alliance from Survivor: Philippines, Charlie and Maria's lowkey Malcolm Freberg and Denise Stapley vibe looked like they had the chance to float straight to the final Tribal Council as a pair. And at this moment, the odds are in their favor. But during their journey together, Charlie has the challenge edge, but Maria is building her resume, so should they be sitting next to one another in the end, a New Era jury would easily reward Maria over Charlie, as her game has been much more visible. Charlie was set up to make a major move. And then he got cold feet. Now, it's time to figure out why.

Charlie's awareness of the tribal dynamics paired with his brilliant social game has been amazing to watch. Charlie is a player. But something in the 26-year-old is preventing him from realizing his full potential. Once Q Burdette decided to launch a grenade into Tribal, asking his fellow castaways to vote him out, he became enemy number one. For someone who resented goats, he soon turned into one himself. Knowing he was expendable at any moment, Q was used as a smokescreen to knock out Tevin Davis, Hunter McKnight, and Tiffany Nicole Ervin. Through Tiffany's blindside, the tribe realized that it was all Maria's doing through the aid of Q as a number.

With Maria being the head of the snake, Charlie realized this was his moment to execute a blindside. The rest of the tribe seemed keen on voting out Maria, or Q should Maria be safe, but something majorly shifted as Venus Vafa became the target. It could easily have been Venus' misplay in discussing the looming advantage of being in her possession, but Venus was not a serious threat to Charlie. Yet he went along with Maria's plan to blindside Venus, who did, in fact, have an Idol in her pocket, marking the fourth time this season a player has been voted out in the possession of the idol. It seemed Charlie had the numbers to get Q out, but he was blinded by his bond with Maria.

Charlie Has To Make a Move in 'Survivor 46' and Quick!

The New Era of Survivor has altered how players play the game of Survivor. While having a strong physical prowess has weight, an exceptional social strategy propels many players to the end of the game. On the surface, Charlie may not look like he would be the challenge slayer of the cast, but with two Immunity Challenge wins, he's showing that the boy is a physical threat. And we should all thank Charlie for telling us to practice our grip skills before we get to the island. Charlie's resume looks like it's filled with victories, but for a jury that looks for a major move, Charlie doesn't have one. He's been on the right side of every blindside, but they're not his move. Maria has the ability to claim those as her own.

Of course, the edit of each episode tells the story that best suits the overall outcome, but viewers have yet to understand what officially swayed Charlie to prevent Q's dismissal. Had Charlie wanted to pull the trigger on Q, he had himself, Kenzie Petty, Liz Wilcox, and Venus as the guaranteed majority in the group of seven. Yet, it appears that Maria's contingency for Venus was herself, Charlie, Q, Liz, and Ben, who shockingly appeared to split the vote onto Kenzie just in case an idol was played. Venus being voted out is sadly not a major move for anyone, but Maria's stronghold on the game allows her to stake claim to it. With six left, the chances of Charlie making a major move are quite limited. No one remaining in the game, aside from Maria, will appear as a major move. And unless he's got some magic to do, it can't happen in the next vote. The window is closing, kid!

Charlie Davis has been a truly fun player to watch. He seems like the kind of person who would be your best friend. He's charming, he's brilliant, and he's funny. Charlie has insulated himself in a great position, but his chances of winning $1,000,000 to go see Taylor Swift on tour all over the world are slim to none. At least this go-around. After his lack of move against Maria and Q, call it what you want, Charlie is looking like he'll be cursed as a zero vote finalist. Which is quite sad. The kid had such potential! There is still enough game to go, and based on this season, anything can and will happen. Charlie needs to begin again and breathe, otherwise it will be a cruel summer of regret. C'mon Charlie, be THE MAN!

