The Big Picture Survivor Season 46 contestants face intense betrayals and evolving alliances.

Tim Spicer and Sodasia "Soda" Thompson were shockingly eliminated together in episode 7.

Tensions rise as contestants like Quintavius "Q" Burdette consider strategic voting or quitting.

Season 46 of Survivor is entering the final stretch of the competition. The reality TV staple has been on CBS for well over two decades and is still reinventing itself. The 18 hopefuls that started this season were locked in and ready. They all called themselves super fans, yet that proved to not be enough. Some contestants, like Bhanu Gopal, even tried to switch up the heart of the game while in Fiji. Deception was not at his core, but the other contenders seemed not to work too well with his extreme honesty.

Coming into the eighth week on air, Survivor shocked its fan base as Tim Spicer and Sodasia "Soda" Thompson were sent home in one go during the seventh episode. No one trusted each other anymore, paranoia was starting to creep into the remaining 10 people, who were still competing for the million-dollar reward. As the contestants are becoming more shrewd, some open portals to betrayal, which is exactly what happened in the April 17 episode.

Some twists and turns were to be expected at this point in the season. Even Quintavius "Q" Burdette's plea to vote him off wasn’t that big of a surprise. Is it a ploy or is he genuinely succumbing to the intense variants that Survivor has to offer? Only time will tell. For now, however, he’ll stay a little longer. But the drama might have been a tad too intense. Venus Vafa and Tevin Davis have never been the best of friends, but no one expected them to come at each other’s throats like that. This might be why the tribal council was not the star of the show during this run.

Who Has Been Voted Off in 'Survivor' So Far?

Besides some new player’s tactics, season 46 changed quite a lot. Not only is the Jeff Probst-led show bringing back some classic compartments the dedicated fans have mourned, but for the first time in history, Survivor has also changed the runtime. The new era has made for some fun TV, and the sixth installment has definitely not been a letdown so far. Intense alliances, questionable players, and some iconic quotes have already made their way into Survivor history. Everyone knows several means seven, right? Or at least that’s what David Jelinsky would like us to believe.

David Jelinsky

Voted out Day 3

Striving to be a Survivor legend, the Las Vegas slot machine sales representative was able to fulfill his wish as he quickly became known as a legendary bad player. Not only did he rage-quit during the first challenge, but he also folded in a game of deceit in hopes that it would gain him social capital. The youngest player couldn’t cash in his favor as he only lasted three days on the island. Jelinsky’s departure led to a losing streak for Yanu until their original players, Tiffany Nicole “Tiff” Ervin, Kenzie Petty, and Q, turned their tide as they merged with the other tribes.

Jess Chong

Voted out Day 5

Jess Chong could not make lasting connections, so when it was revealed that her tribe, Yanu, had to go to the tribal council, she knew she had to try to save herself. Whether it was the lack of sleep or a trustful personality, Jess felt safe after she received the fake idol Q had trusted in her. Jess tried to scramble up some votes against the popular Kenzie right up until the end. None of her efforts paid off when it was eventually revealed that everyone had misled her.

Randen Montalvo

Injured out Day 7

No, the strongest tribe, Nami, did not lose an immunity challenge, rather something else went awry for Randen. The aerospace tech even found the beware advantage that would’ve made him receive the hidden idol, and he had just gotten into an unlikely alliance with Venus. Yet, tragedy struck when he woke up with an injury to one of his nerves. After a debate with the medical team, it was decided that Randen had to evacuate the island and check out his condition. Fortunately for the strong player, he was able to make a full recovery, even though that meant he had to end the game earlier than anticipated.

Bhanu Gopal

Voted out Day 9

Superfan Bhanu’s dream to be on Survivor when he became an American citizen came true, yet sadly for him, that did not mean he was good at the game. Bhanu was clear in stating that his mission was, “not to win a million dollars, but a million hearts,” and he was able to do that in the short time that he was on-screen. He showed that being emotional was okay, even if it does not make you the best Survivor player. Grateful for his time on the show, Bhanu was Yanu’s final loss before the merge.

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams

Voted out Day 11

With an idol in her pocket, Jem left the island. Sure of her alliances, Jem allowed herself to be played. Only friend Moriah Gaynor voted in her favor, while the others left her in the dust. Particularly Maria Shrime Gonzales and Charlie Davis, who decided to vote with the men of their tribe Tim and Ben Katzman. As fierce as Jem was, she underestimated some key characters in the “vibe tribe,” which ultimately led to her demise. She might have been a part of the salsa classes and Metallica and Taylor Swift song show-offs, but the million dollars were never within her reach.

Moriah Gaynor

Voted out Day 13

As the merge happened, all tribe lines disappeared. Or did it? That’s the impression Moriah tried to give as she was trying to get more alliances. Alas, that tactic did not work in her favor. Her best friend in the competition, Jem, was sent home, and afterward, Moriah spiraled. No longer feeling like she belonged, the self-proclaimed “geek” took the news quite hard. She also felt wronged when she realized that her other tribe members blindsided her. Ultimately, that’s exactly what they did to her again, as she was the sixth person to be voted off Survivor.

Tim Spicer

Voted out Day 14

Tim was a reserved yet respectable player. Never truly letting the circumstances bring him down, he was a joy for his fellow contestants. Playing a very careful game might have cost him a shot at the prize. That, alongside still clinging on to tribal lines, was the reason he was the first person to be voted off during episode 7, which also meant that he just missed out on getting to be on the jury. His ploy to get strong player Hunter off didn’t go over too well, and before he knew it, he had to say goodbye.

Sodasia "Soda" Thompson

Voted out Day 14

Although Tim didn’t see it coming, no one could’ve been as dumbfounded as Soda. The special needs teacher came across as very sociable and was quick to find people to connect with. Trying so hard to win Survivor might have been her downfall, as it was her early-on friend Tevin who orchestrated her departure. Tevin being threatened by her sociable skills started a wave of distrust in Soda, but Venus also came up with a plan to say goodbye to Soda. The remaining castaways, who are still not taking Venus seriously, were allowing her to believe that it was her who held the power. So much so that even Soda believed it was Venus that began that voting wave.

Tevin Davis

Voted out Day 16

Sadly for Tevin, this was his final stretch as Liz Wilcox made a big move. Hunter McKnight’s loyalty was no help, the alliance of six was no more, and even Tevin’s illusive gameplay couldn’t save him. Therefore, making him the ninth person to be voted off this season. As he becomes the second person to join the jury, Soda and Tevin will have time to discuss which betrayal is worse.

