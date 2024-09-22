With Survivor 47 premiering on September 18, there's a lot of talk about who are the next castaways. Some are well-known in the Survivor community, but most aren't, so fans of the long-standing reality competition program will get to meet an array of new characters over the next few weeks. There are some higher expectations for season 47, since season 46 departed from a longtime feeling of dullness that seemed dominant.

It's apparent that the contestants of the 2020s era are more ruthless and open about being dishonest; this can prove to be intense for some viewers, where every player's intention is to one-up other tribemates and make the sneakiest moves that would warrant them an argument for a million dollars. Season 46 was full of that, but it was also refreshing because of an array of charming and quirky characters who helped fans see there's still some soul in the game. The ranking of season 46's episodes can prepare viewers for Survivor's latest season.

13 "This Is Where Legends Are Made"

Episode 1

The start of the season was slow but showed where the power lies immediately. The highest in terms of viewership numbers, the start of season 46 introduced viewers to three tribes: Nami, Siga, and Yanu. The Yanu tribe immediately labeled themselves as the weakest tribe by losing the immunity challenge. Besides the loss, their member Jelinsky proved to be a liability.

He first gave up during the initial challenge for flint and camping equipment called Savvy or Sweat; he and the contestant only known as Q hauled buckets of water from point A to point B, which Q ended up mostly doing on his own. Besides, Jelinsky was sent with two other members of Nami and Siga to an island where he had the chance to keep his vote, but instead panicked and explained the entire tribe's dynamic to the others. This got him voted out, which he admitted completely blindsided him, continuing to show a lack of self-awareness.

12 "Scorpio Energy"

Episode 2

Image via CBS

Continuing from the first episode, the Yanu tribe still struggled to get their winning momentum. Their troubles are depicted as they lose their second chance to get the tribal immunity and end up voting out Jess, a socially awkward contestant who didn't seem to connect with anyone in particular. This is also when the three contestants who went to the merge, Kenzie, Tiffany, and Q, begin to form an alliance.

Though episode two was somewhat predictable and continued to establish the tribe members in their positions, the one interesting thing that ended up getting Jess out was the fake idol that Q made and hid for her to find. However, since she couldn't find it herself, Q handed it to her; she played the fake idol but went home nevertheless. This was the first time viewers saw the extent to which competitors like Q of the Yanu tribe and Venus of the Nami tribe were willing to go in order to make their ideas stick.

11 "Wackadoodles Win"

Episode 3

Image via CBS

Episode three was a sad one, as one contestant, Randen from the Nami tribe, had to be evacuated out of the game for a preventative hospital exam. He complained about his hand going completely numb, and the show's doctors wanted to ensure he hadn't sprained anything in his spine or experienced the numbing as a side effect. This was sad news for Venus, who established a secret alliance with Randen and didn't seem to be taken seriously throughout the rest of the game.

This was great news for the paranoid Bhanu, who went on the boat to a remote island with Liz from Nami and Ben from Siga to fight to keep his vote. Instead, he not only lost his vote but panicked and told the tribe's entire dynamic to Liz and Ben in a never-before-seen situation on Survivor. He opened up about this to Q in an awkward conversation that had viewers cringing and wondering when Bhanu was going to be voted out. To Randen's detriment, Bhanu saw another day in Fiji, and the episode ended with a fizzle rather than a bang.

10 "Tiki Man"

Episode 5

Image via CBS

In episode five, the focus went from the purple Yanu tribe and their struggle with unpredictable players to Siga, the green tribe, which seemed solid and agreeable until that point. The finalists, Charlie and Ben, continued to compete in a song-off, where they listed all the names of Metallica and Taylor Swift songs; behind this, they were forming an alliance with Maria and plotting against Jem, who got an immunity idol and was a little too confident in her negotiation skills.

Jem was the first of five players in this season to leave with an idol in her possession, making this the season with the most wasted opportunities by certain players to save themselves. There's an interesting aspect to it, where a lot of them felt overly confident in their position, showing that they haven't considered a major rule of Survivor—never allow yourself to get cocky about where you stand in the game.

9 "Spicy Jeff"

Episode 9

Image via CBS

After a high-strung tribal council in one of the best episodes of the series, episode eight, the ninth installment felt like watching a bunch of hungover people dealing with the consequences of getting drunk the night before. Energy was low, and everyone was struggling to find their place in the tribe and within alliances. Well, they may not have known where they stood with everyone else, but they were all definitely angry with Q for his continued antics.

In this episode, viewers saw Tiffany scrambling to get her head above water (aka her alliance with Q) and leave the situation. With an immunity idol in her pocket, she was the next target, but Charlie—a dark horse in the game at this point—suggested the votes go to the game's biggest physical player, Hunter. With a tie between Hunter and Q, Hunter missed the opportunity to play his hidden immunity idol and left, leaving a bitter taste in every viewer's mouth as he seemed solid and was a potential fan favorite to win.

8 "Cancel Christmas"

Episode 6

Image via MGM Television

The tribes were notified that their tribes were over with and that they were now playing individually. However, in the new era of Survivor, the tribes share a camp but don't officially merge until a deciding immunity challenge. This new twist brings some freshness to a fairly straightforward process of merging by dividing the tribemates into groups of two and sending the losing group to the Tribal Council. While some viewers find this confusing, it's actually a clever dynamic that keeps contestants on their toes.

No one was more on their toes than Moriah, a Siga member who tried to scramble her way out of feeling insecure in her alliance. She seemed like a player that would stay in the game much longer, but the drama that ended up overwhelming her put her on the spot, made her insecure, and she called herself the weakest link in front of everybody. While in the real world, people might comfort someone who thinks like that, in a competition like Survivor, that's more than enough for someone to be voted out.

7 "My Messy, Sweet Little Friend"

Episode 11

Image via CBS

This episode wasn't controversial, but it sure felt like one, as tensions ran high. Maria won the reward challenge, and after Liz's episode ten dramatic outburst, Maria still couldn't decide whether to bring her to the reward (who's never been) or Q, who was not only on everyone's bad side but also the person who got the most rewards until that point. Maria suggested that Q and Liz play rock-paper-scissors for the spot on her reward; this move felt insensitive and labeled Maria as a villainous player until the end of the game.

The leftover tribemates were now hell-bent on getting Q out, since he managed to wiggle his way out after episode eight and into Maria's good graces. A lot of power moves started happening around this episode, and while some moves became obvious—like Venus being another player to leave with an immunity idol in her possession—others, such as Maria's indecisiveness, came out of nowhere and gave way to new, shocking plot twists in Survivor.

6 "Don't Touch the Oven"

Episode 4

Image via CBS

After Yanu's troubles with Jelinsky's habit of talking about the tribe to its rivals and Jess's social awkwardness and weakness in games, the purple tribe had only one weak link left: Bhanu. This was another intense and highly emotional character who had trouble keeping things to himself, which led to some intensely dramatic outbursts later on. He even went on to say, "Honesty has no meaning in this game," while running around camp scrambling to find an idol, but moreso lamenting over his seemingly sealed fate.

He was the fourth person to leave the game, but no vote happened. Instead, Bhanu told his life story to the tribe, and everyone agreed he should leave. Not because of his life story, though, but because he, like Jelinsky, told his rivals about the tribe dynamic and put them in danger. This is one of the most dramatic Survivor episodes ever, and Bhanu is a highly memorable character that could be interesting to see in a second chance scenario.

5 "Run the Red Light"

Episode 10