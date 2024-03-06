The Big Picture Side-challenges on Survivor add spice, but recent seasons have too many, harming the storytelling.

Recent seasons of Survivor introduced excessive challenges, risking players' autonomy and disrupting gameplay.

Contestants on Survivor must now navigate forced challenges that jeopardize their game due to producers' interference.

Survivor, created by Charlie Parsons for CBS, just had its 46th season premiere, and this first episode reminded viewers why this show is so beloved. Historic for its revolutionary content and how long it's been on, the reality series has wowed viewers for over two decades with its nail-biting depictions of competitors surviving both the elements and each other. Known for its pulse-pounding gameplay, it is the theatrics of the players themselves as they strategize and fight against one another to win the title of 'Sole Survivor' - but, in recent years, it appears the show's producers don't have faith in competitors like they used to.

The series has always thrown in some side challenges for the competitors to endure, small tricks and assignments that had the potential to truly change each season's game, but they are always in the background of the players themselves working to 'outwit, outplay, and outlast' to the $1,000,000 grand prize. These 'minigames' have ramped up as the show has grown, but the past five seasons have seen the show implement so many that they've actually become a detriment to the storytelling on display. Survivor's desire to constantly refresh their narrative is beginning to hurt them, and the best way to solve it is to step back and let the players craft their stories on their own.

'Survivor' Is Ready to Test the Contestants

While it didn't start out that way, Survivor has long been a show unafraid to test its contestants. Even since the first 'Tribe Swap' in Season one. The contestants were having their pre-existing teams mixed up, forcing them to rethink alliances and ongoing plans. The viewers were delighted at seeing what challenges the players had thrown at them and how the smartest of them can beat them. Of course, some were more successful than others, with random double eliminations or 'fake merges' annoying the competitors and baffling watchers with their pointlessness. But with each season only featuring an average of 1-2 prominent ones, it was easy for a negative attempt to fall away as more ingenious innovations created some genuinely astounding gameplay moments. While these side challenges have a relatively successful track record, recent years of the show have seen the producers take the wrong message from the delight audiences had - namely, that the one thing we were yearning for was more.

Seasons 41 - 45 of Survivor are colloquially known as the 'Modern Era,' labeled as such by numerous changes the show made after it returned from a prolonged break during COVID. This evolution entailed some positive shifts, such as host Jeff Probst using more gender-neutral language and an increase in players with marginalized identities. Yet, it also came with an inundation of random challenges that shocked both the competitors and viewers at home. The past five seasons have seen a variety of forced negotiations with Jeff, players being sent on journeys that can cost them their vote (if not their whole tribe), 'Beware Advantages' that strip people of their autonomy in the game, and so many other wild attempts to spice up a setup that has thrived for 24 years. Some of these have yielded iconic moments, calling back to an earlier time when these mix-ups were much rarer and therefore more exciting, but at best they're an occasional distraction from the game that audiences tuned in to see. And at worst, as the season 46 premiere showed, they can be used to completely wreck someone's game.

'Survivor 46' Has a Quitter - But Was It His Fault?

Survivor's 46th premiere featured something that fans of the show are familiar with; by now, 'Journey'. When a boat visits the different tribes and plucks one of their numbers away to (usually) participate in a game. The stakes of this game vary, but a win almost always results in the participants gaining some advantage for themselves or their tribe. If you don't, you suffer a penalty, typically losing your vote at the next Tribal Council. In a game where your vote is essential to not only remove competition but keep yourself in the game, losing is a monumental penalty to pay for losing something as simple as a math problem! Occasionally, the show even uses these to force communication between players, not allowing their talking (literally a core component of this social game) to occur naturally. This episode saw that happen as the players were forced to play a game that entailed one person lying to two people. If they were believed, they got an 'Extra Vote' while the other two lost theirs (and vice versa if they couldn't convince them). A rather basic setup until contestant Maria Shrime Gonzalez made it clear: 'If I trust you, and it turns out you're lying, I am going to go back to my camp and tell everyone that you cannot be trusted'.

This threat was levied at David Jelinsky who, as dictated by the game, had been trying to convince Maria to trust him over another player, Tevin Davis. With her ominous assurance that he'd regret his lie, David admitted that they should not trust him in this particular challenge, losing his vote - and making his tribe believe he was a quitter, leading to his vote-out at the next tribal council. He had a history of quitting even before then, but Maria's clever manipulation of the game highlighted just how flawed all of these convoluted attempts at intrigue are. The creators of this show are forcing their contestants into uncomfortable situations that, while sometimes fun, have the potential to destroy a player's chance at winning for no reason other than losing what can be considered a minigame. In Survivor, you're supposed to face whatever obstacle is thrown at you and overcome it, but Maria's ability to use this challenge against another competitor shows that the producer's involvement has begun to taint the sanctity of their own game.

In 'Survivor', Contestants Fight for Themselves

No matter what they face, Survivor's best competitors can always overcome and thrive in the game - usually. Even some of the show's most flagrant attempts to change things have seen people adapt quickly and use this confusion to their benefit, signaling that it's possible to take something negative and use it to your advantage. A great example of this is Maria's actions, outwitting the game itself to ensure an Extra Vote, but in giving her such easy rules to twist, the producers unintentionally ended another player's time on the program. The program's creators no longer trust the contestants to make riveting television and put them into these situations to spur on some theatrics for the camera. Unfortunately, the faith in players creating their own story is no longer there, and this episode illustrates that this lack of trust leads to confusing TV and negative experiences for everyone playing. It's valid for creators to worry about their series growing stagnant and implementing things to keep it fresh, but it's clear that on Survivor, the best thing the creators can do now is stop interfering and let the players play the game themselves.

Survivor airs every Wednesday on CBS, with episodes also available to stream on Paramount+.

