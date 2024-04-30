The Big Picture Survivor has evolved to address and fight back against discrimination like sexism seen in earlier seasons.

Recent episodes of Survivor 46 show a resurgence of casual sexism among male contestants towards female players.

Venus Vafa bravely calls out sexist behavior on Survivor 46, highlighting the need for men to address their biases.

Reality series, no matter how wild their premise, often try to touch upon real aspects of modern society that their viewers can relate to. One of the earlier series to attempt this was Survivor, created by Charlie Parsons for CBS. A show that took marooning strangers on an island and challenged them to survive the elements - and each other's strategy. It would yield not only great TV, but also great examples of people triumphing over terrible situations. For a large portion of its long history, the program has shown just that; from iconic underdog stories to people drawing on all their talents to outsmart others.

The show has featured countless stories of individuals thriving in situations most would find unbearable. But in trying to reflect real human nature, Survivor has captured some of the more unsavory aspects of human interaction - namely, the discriminatory biases like sexism that people bring into their daily lives. While this was, unfortunately, extremely prevalent in earlier seasons, the show has recently seen a marked shift in creating a more inclusive setting where this behavior is not welcomed. This latest season seems to be a change from that, and in a change nobody wanted, it seems the casual sexism Survivor used to be filled with seems to be making a comeback.

'Survivor' Has A Messy History

Survivor is one of reality television's most historic series, persisting for over two decades and thrilling audiences with how its hundreds of cast members strategize and outmaneuver one another for the ultimate prize of $1,000,000 and the title of 'Sole Survivor'. Yet, as most reality shows have been forced to, the show has adapted over the years to evolve its format for an audience with a growing social understanding. It's mainly done this by addressing and fighting back against the racism, sexism, and homophobia that persisted throughout its early seasons. Newer watchers may be shocked at how blatantly competitors would vocalize their discriminatory views against others in the game. It's a cringe-inducing aspect of the show's past that has only recently been discussed, with one of the most prominent issues being how poorly women have been treated throughout the competition's long history.

From Parvati Shallow's refusal to be bossed around by the 'big strong men' on her tribe in Survivor: Micronesia to Courtney Yates constantly calling out Probst for how he disparaged women contestants, it's unfortunate how many women on Survivor have had to call out this misogynistic treatment when the program should have done so itself. Despite this long history of sexism, viewers were hopeful that this 'new era' of the series (seasons 41-46) meant a permanent change for the franchise. This portion of the show began with Jeff Probst acknowledging that sexist language had been ingrained into the format and committing to changing it, a shift that segued into more representative groups being cast so that they properly reflected the diverse audiences who watch the show. This inclusion created a much more affirming space for individuals to compete. Aside from some notable sneaks, a shoutout to Survivor 42's Lindsay Dolashewich for calling that season's out - hasn't seen the blatant misogyny that so regularly filled earlier installments. That is, until the last few episodes of the show's latest iteration, which are foreshadowing a potentially very dark turn for Survivor 46.

'Survivor 46' Is Getting Called Out

Fans have been thrilled about how cutthroat Survivor's 46th season has been. It's only 6 episodes, but the episodes have each been filled with a biting humor and unabashed spitefulness many have missed from earlier seasons. In a setting where people's emotions are manicured to appease not only other players but a viewing audience as well, it's been appreciated how much honesty these players are willing to display - mostly. Because while individuals have been open about their thoughts, this has also revealed that many of the men on this season have negative views on the women they're playing with because they identify as women. Whether it be Randen Montalvo targeting another player because she was young and attractive or Tim Spicer claiming he 'knows how women think' and that they should be targeted, multiple men have been unabashed about their sexist views. It has largely gone unacknowledged by the rest of the players, but the last episode saw many of the men begin blatantly telling them what to do and acting condescending when they try to give their own opinion. They may skip the cruel language of earlier men in the series, but this is a perfect display of how sexism can be committed without no harsh words ever being said.

The person most vocally calling out this behavior is Venus Vafa, one of this cast's youngest players and who was the one targeted for her appearance. She has quickly become one of the internet's favorite players for her refusal to be ignored and commitment to calling out things she sees as unjust. This combination of traits meant she was quick to call out the dominance male players tried to exert over the rest of the tribe. The last episode saw many conversations between men and women where the men told the women how to vote in the upcoming tribal council, growing frustrated when they tried to give their own insight on the matter. Her actions have largely been reduced to 'she just doesn't want to vote out a woman'. A tactic that the men of Siga have used to protect themselves the entire game but have not been critiqued for. This discounts the genuine and reasonable thought she put into the upcoming vote. Venus is not the only person to face the treatment but is the only one to outright call it out, and because of their own biases and refusal to acknowledge them, the men are painting her as an unreasonable woman rather than a person who deserves to be listened to.

It Isn't Too Late For 'Survivor'

Survivor is a cutthroat, complex game, and it's deeply unfair to try and try and twist someone's genuine game moves into them being discriminatory. While some players have been justifiably called out for their misogyny, that does not mean men should be fearful of voting out women because they'd immediately be called something. That stance takes away the nuance necessary to stop discrimination in this setting and society as a whole. But the last episode - and the behavior of multiple men throughout this whole season - showcased how, beyond their voting patterns, many of the men in 46 are banding together and choosing to target any woman who would dare do the same. This is spurred on by a deep-seated fear of the 'terrifying power of women' and is reminiscent of earlier, much more toxic eras of the show. It's not too late for men to recognize these biases and change how they're choosing to play the game, but if they don't begin listening to the people rightfully calling them out, this season may be a darker one than audiences have seen in a very long time.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesdays at 8:00 pm on CBS and is available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

