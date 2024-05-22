The Big Picture Four people voted out with idols on Survivor 46, including Montalvo due to health.

Eliminated players bond at Ponderosa, sharing game stories and "trauma" of losing idols.

Hunter, Venus, and Tiffany bonded over shared idol elimination experiences.

History has been made multiple times with season 46 of Survivor. One astonishing statistic is that four people were voted out with an idol in their possession. However, Randen Montalvo also found an idol but had to leave the game due to a health concern. Three of the other founders of idols' made it into the jury on the reality competition series, and will vote on who should win their season.

Eliminated players stay at Ponderosa away from the cameras. They get to eat, shower, play games, and watch television. The former castaways also get to tell their version of the game to each other, which could sway opinions on who is playing well. But the people who left with a souvenir also "trauma bonded" over their failure to save their game.

Hunter, Venus, and Tiffany Bonded After 'Survivor' 46 In Ponderosa

Hunter McKnight, Tiffany Nicole Erwin, Venus Vafa, and Q Burdette are in the odd club of not playing their idols. Tiffany and Q started on the Yanu tribe. But she became closer to Hunter of Nami because of this experience. The artist named Hunter as the person she'd pick to live permanently with at Ponderosa. "I had so much fun at Pondy getting to know everyone, but I'd choose Hunter, because we got to bond a little more since we were the first two voted out with idols back-to-back," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It makes the sting easier to handle when you have someone to laugh with about your mistakes."

Hunter felt the same way. "I had a good time with a lot of them," the science teacher said. "Video games with Tevin [Davis] and Q, playing Scrabble with Soda [Thompson] and Venus, watching cartoons and eating pancakes every morning with Venus and Tiffany. But if I had to choose one person, it would have to be Tiffany. We really got to idol trauma-bond and she had a Nintendo Switch that I wanted to play, but she never let me. I think with enough time she would have caught the drift and given in."

The first person to get voted out with an idol was Jem Hussain Adams on the Siga Tribe. She did a good job hiding that she found it. However, she angered her tribe by putting them on a wild goose chase to find an idol without playing a decoy. Some of the castaways figured Jeff Probst and producers wouldn't play that kind of trick on them, so it had to be a castaway. Q was the last to find an idol and was voted out. The jurors will choose a winner who managed to make it to the end without playing an idol.

Survivor airs Wednesdays on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

