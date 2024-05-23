The Big Picture Contestants on Survivor often conceal or exaggerate aspects of their personal lives to manipulate their image and success on the show.

Being transparent about financial status can be an advantage or disadvantage in the game depending on how it influences others' perceptions.

Liz Wilcox lied about being a millionaire on Survivor 46, but this backfired as it influenced other contestants' perception of her and her chances of winning.

People of different types of financial backgrounds have won Survivor. However, castaways tend to hide the more threatening or less relatable aspects of their lives. Katurah Topps lied about being a lawyer in season 45 and placed fourth. Jake O'Kane proudly talked about his law career and made it to third place. He didn't win because of his lack of power throughout the season.

On the other hand, Mike Gabler worked as a valve specialist and didn't hide that. He won $1 million but also claimed he was going to donate it. So it's a toss-up about whether someone with money or not will hurt or help someone's chances of winning. Liz Wilcox placed fourth in Survivor 46 and was adamant she would win over the jurors. She explained what was going to be her winning move.

Liz Wilcox Lied on 'Survivor 46' About Being a Millionaire

Ben Katzman won the last immunity challenge of the season and chose which two castaways would compete in the fire-making challenge for the third spot in the final three. He saw Liz as a threat since she's from the Nami tribe and there were four of them on the jury with Sodasia Thompson, Tevin Davis, Hunter McKnight, and Venus Vafa. He also took into account that Liz claimed to be a millionaire throughout the season.

"I’m not a millionaire," she tweeted the night of the finale. "I said that to minimize my threat level and to make folks take me less seriously. It worked until it didn’t. I’m actually a single mom supporting three households on just my income. That’s one of the bombs I was planning on dropping at FTC."

Episode 2 showed Liz telling her tribe on day four that she had enough money and didn't need a man. So that could make her dating life hard. She owns her own company. "I don't need the money," she said in a confessional. "The money would better my life, but it wouldn't change my life."

Her lie might've backfired. "Some people need the money more than others," Ben said in his finale confessional while talking about targeting Liz. "I know Nami's on there, but I betrayed all of them," Liz told him. "I mean that's another thing. Everybody on that jury already knows I'm a millionaire. I don't need the money."

Kenzie Petty successfully beat Liz in fire-making. Liz made it clear that she was confident she was going to win. "It was really over for you guys, it really was," she told the final three. Some of the jurors rolled their eyes at this. But with Liz's plan, she had one more secret in her pocket for them, and we don't know how effective it would've been.

Survivor airs every Wednesday on CBS. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.

