The Big Picture Liz Wilcox sacrificed her own chance at winning immunity to help ally Kenzie Petty.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a strong contestant, was taken down by Liz and Kenzie teaming up.

Former Survivor alums had mixed reactions - some found the move comical, others called it lame.

Alliances are an important aspect of making it further on Survivor. However, only one person can win Sole Survivor, so there is a limit people typically go to help their allies. Survivor 46 once again broke the mold in the final five immunity challenge. Liz Wilcox gave up winning for herself and helped Kenzie Petty.

The move made sense given Kenzie had a lead and was up against the biggest threat, Maria Shrime Gonzalez. Maria won three immunity challenges and if she won again she'd join a short list of women who won four times in one season. That and her social stronghold throughout the game made her a favorite for the season's winner. It took two women working together to take her down. This is what Survivor alums had to say about the controversial move.

Alums React to Kenzie Getting Help

Maria, Liz, Kenzie, Charlie Davis, and Ben Katzman made it to the final five and competed for immunity. The challenge started with them diving through mud and crawling out of a net. Then pull out a rope to release a plank, craze there an obstacle, toss a ball to release a bridge, and solve a puzzle. Kenzie finished her puzzle first, which posed a question. You must count the geckos on the puzzle and the holes in your plank. Everyone dropped their plank way back on the course. Kenzie was confused. Liz raced back to the plank for Kenzie and gave her the answer to win.

Some alums had a sense of humor about the situation. Brandon Donlon had multiple memorable moments of falling down during challenges in Survivor 45. "Who would've helped me up the ladder #survivor," he tweeted with a picture of Liz.

"Liz billionaire game changer #survivor #survivor46 Poor Maria [crying emoji]," Omar Ahmad Zaheer of Survivor 42 tweeted.

Other alums were just as shocked as fans by the move. "What the hell was that?!" Karla Cruz Godoy of Survivor 43 tweeted after the shocking moment.

"Just my opinion: Teaming up against someone in an immunity challenge is lame. #Survivor" Rick Devens of Survivor 38 tweeted.

Winner of Survivor: South Pacific, Sophie Clarke, also had something to say. "Oh, now you can help people?" she tweeted. She then tagged fellow alum Albert Destrade in the reply and asked "What do you think?" He didn't reply with his opinion.

Jeff Probst made it clear that they were going to honor Kenzie's immunity win. "Maria, it is one of the most interesting facets of Survivor is that the better you are, the bigger the target you are," he told her. She said that she took the move as a compliment. We've seen multiple controversial moves and strategies in the new era that were later barred. Time will tell if the same thing will happen about helping another castaway in a challenge. Survivor46 is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Watch on Peacock